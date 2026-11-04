Chanel Pysnik Resigns From Archewell Productions After Five Years

Chanel Pysnik has stepped down as head of non-fiction at Archewell Productions, marking the 24th staff departure for Harry and Meghan since they relocated to the UK.

Chanel Pysnik has officially resigned from her position as head of non-fiction, film, and TV at Archewell Productions, ending a tenure that spanned over five years. The executive joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's production company in May 2021, shortly after their high-profile relocation from California to the United Kingdom. Her departure marks the 24th employee to leave the company since the couple married in May 2018, and the 16th since the Megxit crisis in 2020.

Archewell Executives Depart Following Relocation

Chanel Pysnik was among the very first hires at Archewell Productions when the company was established in California. She played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic framework for the couple's unscripted content initiatives. Her exit is significant as Archewell continues to operate its reduced first-look deal with Netflix, which the couple signed in the previous year. The production entity remains active despite the Sussexes' move back to Britain in August with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Also read Collider And Joint Venture Productions Host Early Screenings of Straight Circle

Strategic Content Development and Key Projects

During her time at Archewell, Chanel Pysnik served as an executive producer on several high-profile projects that generated substantial public attention. She worked on the controversial 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan and the widely criticized cookery and lifestyle show With Love, Meghan. Additionally, she contributed to other productions including Cookie Queens, Heart of Invictus, Polo, Live to Lead, and Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within. Her professional background includes senior roles at CNN Original Series and Disney+, where she focused on international content and development.

Advertisement

Public Statements From Sussexes and Pysnik

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a joint statement to the Hollywood website Deadline to celebrate Chanel Pysnik's contributions. They described her as a leader who brought both expertise and heart to the process of telling beautiful stories. The statement emphasized that her impact and legacy at Archewell should be celebrated as she embarks on her next chapter. Chanel Pysnik responded by stating it was an honor to build the production company alongside Harry and Meghan through such a defining period, noting her pride in their creative and commercial accomplishments.

Staff Turnover and Future Production Plans

The resignation of Chanel Pysnik follows recent speculation regarding her employment status. Sources close to Harry and Meghan previously denied reports in January that she was looking to leave, despite earlier suggestions from the Sundance Film Festival that she was exploring other opportunities. The Sussexes continue to expand their media footprint internationally, with Meghan scheduled to co-host Junior MasterChef in Australia. Filming for this new venture is likely to take place in early to mid-2027, requiring Meghan to be based in Australia for the duration.