Chanel staged its debut runway show in Sydney, Australia, featuring Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. The event showcased Matthieu Blazy's Resort collection to a star-studded local audience.

Chanel successfully executed its inaugural fashion presentation on Australian soil, transforming Sydney into a global runway for European luxury. The historic debut attracted a high-profile contingent of local entertainment icons who traveled from across the continent to witness the brand's expansion. This strategic move marks a significant shift in the fashion industry's geographic focus, bringing high-end couture directly to a market often bypassed by traditional French houses.

Star-Studded Front Row at Sydney Debut

Nicole Kidman, aged 59, served as the primary guest of honor for the event despite currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee. The actress and longtime Chanel ambassador flew back to her birthplace of Sydney to ensure her support for the brand's first local showing. She appeared in a tailored black suit paired with a simple white vest top, carrying a black Chanel bag while wearing high black satin stiletto heels. Her hair was styled in a loose sweep fringe, complementing her elegant ensemble.

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Accompanying Kidman was her 15-year-old daughter, Faith Margaret, who wore a cream miniskirt and a matching bomber jacket. Faith completed her look with a brown Chanel bag and peep-toe mules, signaling the brand's reach across generations. Their presence underscored the personal significance of the event for the family, bridging the gap between Australian heritage and international fashion prestige.

Local Icons Embrace Black and White Aesthetic

Margot Robbie, 36, who grew up in Queensland, adhered to a classic black and white palette for the occasion. She arrived at the venue wearing a sheer white fitted slip dress layered over a boned bra and white Bridget Jones-style granny pants. The outfit demonstrated a playful yet sophisticated interpretation of the house's traditional color scheme, resonating with local fashion sensibilities.

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Also in attendance was Melbourne-born singer Kylie Minogue, 58, who later performed at the post-show reception. Minogue donned a fine-knit cream cardigan adorned with gold buttons, teamed with a white pencil skirt. Her accessories included a black quilted Chanel shoulder bag, a distinctive three-chain belt, and black pumps. She also wore an oversized black and white camellia, a signature emblem of the house that ties the look directly to Chanel's historical identity.

Strategic Timing of Resort Collection Debut

Chanel's choice to present this collection in Australia was driven by precise seasonal alignment. The event coincided with the onset of the Australian summer, which officially begins on December 1. By showcasing a Resort collection full of seasonally appropriate garments, the brand targeted consumers who were actively planning their summer wardrobes. This timing allows local shoppers to purchase immediately relevant items, unlike traditional runway shows that feature clothes for the following year.

Although the designs appeared familiar to fashion enthusiasts, this was not a new collection but a second showing of the Resort line debuted by designer Matthieu Blazy in Biarritz, France, in April. Blazy, known for his strategic acumen alongside his design talent, leveraged this replica show to maximize global impact. The approach allows the brand to maintain hype while providing different markets with exclusive access to the same creative vision.

Global Demand for Designer Footwear

The footwear featured in the show highlights the current market appetite for Blazy's designs. Specifically, the two-tone cream and black pumps introduced to the house by Gabrielle Chanel in 1957 are experiencing significant demand. Due to their popularity, these shoes are currently subject to long waiting lists in Chanel boutiques worldwide. This scarcity underscores the effectiveness of Blazy's strategy to revive archival pieces with modern appeal, driving both brand loyalty and urgent consumer interest.

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While Chanel has staged replica shows before, this marks the first time the luxury giant has hosted a catwalk event in Australia. The decision to bring the runway Down Under is calculated to endear the brand to local fans who have previously relied on overseas travel or online shopping to access major collections. This localized approach strengthens Chanel's connection with the Australian market, establishing a permanent foothold in a region with growing luxury spending power.