Chanel Cruise Collection Launches in Sydney with Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman

Chanel stages its first Australian runway event in Sydney, featuring A-list stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman at the Barangaroo launch of the Cruise Collection.

The Australian launch of the Chanel Cruise Collection transformed Sydney's Central Business District into a hub of high fashion and global celebrity glamour on Thursday. The prestigious French luxury label selected The Cutaway venue in Barangaroo to stage its very first runway event in Australia, creating the most sought-after invitation of the season. This marks a significant moment for the brand as it establishes a direct connection with the local market through an exclusive, high-profile presentation.

A-List Stars Attend First Australian Runway Event

Global cinema icons Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman led the influx of A-list talent that flocked to the waterfront location. Margot Robbie, the thirty-six-year-old star known for her roles in Barbie and Wuthering Heights, arrived wearing a sheer, fitted slip dress in clean white. The garment was constructed from mixed textures, including a cheesecloth-inspired fabric, with a bust structured using satin ribbon. A floral embellishment adorned the upper chest area, while the see-through skirt revealed her full briefs.

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The Australian actress styled her blonde hair in a flipped bob and carried a metallic Chanel purse over her shoulder. She paired the dramatic ensemble with black satin heels and retro earrings crafted from pearls and gemstones. For her makeup, she chose a peachy palette featuring pink lipstick, completing a look that balanced ethereal lightness with bold structural details. Her appearance underscored her status as a key figure in the global fashion and film industries.

Nicole Kidman and Family Wear Head-to-Head Chanel

Nicole Kidman, fifty-nine years old, brought her daughter Faith Kidman Urban, fifteen, to the event as her date. Unlike Margot Robbie's sheer ensemble, Nicole opted for an androgynous aesthetic. She wore a cropped tuxedo blazer over a simple white tank top, paired with black trousers. Her look was finished with round sunglasses, black pumps, and a Chanel lunchbox purse. Her makeup featured a porcelain palette with rosy blush and pink lipstick, while her strawberry blonde hair was worn down and straight.

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Faith Kidman Urban coordinated with her mother by selecting a white Chanel set consisting of a cropped blazer and a mini skirt. She accessorized with cream, strappy Chanel heels and a brown leather bag from the designer. The presence of the teenage model and actress highlighted the multigenerational appeal of the brand. Nicole's sister, journalist Antonia Kidman, also attended, wearing an all-black ensemble that included a black dress shirt and well-tailored trousers. She completed her outfit with Chanel loafers and a quilted bag from the brand.

Kylie Minogue Brings Classic Elegance to the Runway

Pop icon Kylie Minogue, fifty-eight, maintained a classic aesthetic for the occasion. She wore a fine-knit cardigan left undone at the neck, teamed with a matching skirt that fell just below her knees. A black-and-gold chain belt was positioned low around her hips, with one end trailing almost to the hem of her skirt. She carried a small black Chanel bag with a gold double-C clasp over one shoulder.

Her makeup featured a peachy palette with pale pink lipstick, and her blonde hair was styled in soft waves. Minogue's choice of attire reflected the timeless elegance associated with the Chanel brand. Her presence added another layer of prestige to the event, bridging the gap between music royalty and high fashion. The gathering of these specific celebrities demonstrated the international pull of the Chanel Cruise Collection launch.

Strategic Move for Fashion Brand in Australian Market

The decision to host the Australian launch in Barangaroo signals a strategic move by Chanel to engage directly with the Australian consumer base. By choosing a high-visibility location in Sydney's CBD, the brand maximized media coverage and public interest. The event attracted significant attention from local fashion editors, influencers, and the general public, positioning Sydney as a relevant stop on the global fashion calendar.

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The attendance of such high-profile figures ensured that the launch received extensive coverage in both entertainment and fashion media. Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman are not only actors but also influential style icons whose choices are closely watched. Their alignment with the Chanel brand reinforces the label's status as a top-tier luxury entity. The detailed attention to the guests' attire, from fabric textures to accessory choices, highlighted the meticulous craftsmanship of the new collection.