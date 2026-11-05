Chanel Cruise Collection Debuts in Sydney with Star-Studded Barangaroo Show

Chanel launches its first Australian runway show in Sydney with a major event at Barangaroo. The Cruise Collection debut draws top celebrities and socialites to Justin Hemmes' exclusive pre-party.

Chanel officially brought its renowned French fashion influence to Australia for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the luxury brand in the region. The historic event centered on the launch of the Chanel Cruise Collection, held at the prestigious Barangaroo precinct in Sydney. This debut show represents a major expansion for the fashion house, which has long maintained a strong global presence but had not previously staged a runway presentation on Australian soil.

Exclusive Pre-Show Soiree at Hermitage Estate

The preparations for the runway spectacle began the night before the main event with an exclusive pre-runway shindig hosted by billionaire hospitality magnate Justin Hemmes at his sprawling Vaucluse estate. The property, known as The Hermitage, served as an intimate backdrop for what insiders have described as the city's latest social battleground. This curated gathering brought together Australia's most influential figures in a closed-door setting, establishing the tone for the highly anticipated fashion week.

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Hemmes invited a hand-picked list of attendees that read more like a seating chart for Australia's power table than a standard party guest list. The cocktail soirée acted as the unofficial curtain raiser to the Cruise 2026/27 show, sending Sydney's social set into a frenzy over who received invitations to the private affair. The event highlighted the intersection of high fashion and elite social status in the Australian capital.

Hollywood Elite and Local Icons Attend

The guest list for the Hemmes-hosted dinner included a constellation of Hollywood and local talent, underscoring the global appeal of the Chanel brand. Among those spotted arriving at the harbourfront mansion were Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie, Vogue Australia editor-at-large Christine Centenera, and tennis star Lleyton Hewitt's daughter, actress Mia Hewitt. Actor Joel Edgerton was also present, mingling with other carefully curated crowd members.

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The gathering further featured creative and media personalities such as the Inspired Unemployed duo Matt Ford and Jack Steele, internationally recognized DJ KSMBA, and rising basketball star Charlisse Leger-Walker. Celebrated photographer Lachlan Bailey and DJ Milly Gattegno also attended the exclusive function. Host Justin Hemmes remained front and center throughout the evening, accompanied by his partner, model Madeline Holtznagel, as guests filtered through the sandstone estate overlooking Sydney Harbour.

Fashion Forward Looks at the Main Event

On Thursday, the focus shifted from the private estate to the public catwalk show at Barangaroo, where the A-list truly flooded the venue. The night before, guests were seen dining on canapés and sipping Chablis at The Hermitage, with several attendees puffing away on cigarettes. A noticeable contingent of talent managers, publicists, and media identities were also said to be present, indicating the media significance of the occasion. The transition from private pre-party to public runway showcased the brand's strategic approach to market entry.

Madeline Holtznagel made a bold statement at the main runway show, daring to bare in a semi-sheer black turtleneck sweater that was worn braless. The see-through fabric clung closely to her figure, offering a glimpse at her bust while maintaining an elegant silhouette. She paired the top with a flirty Chanel skirt that was also see-through, featuring decorative white wool pom-poms and a pearl tassel belt. The ensemble was accessorized with matching pearl and gemstone dangling earrings and finished with strappy black heels.

Holtznagel completed her look with slicked-back dark blonde hair and a quilted Chanel shoulder bag dangling off her wrist, perfectly embodying the collection's aesthetic. Justin Hemmes, the 54-year-old billionaire pub baron, opted for a casually chic look consisting of a black polo shirt and matching trousers. He completed his outfit with deep brown leather loafers, providing a sharp contrast to the more avant-garde styling of his partner.

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Impact on Australian Fashion Landscape

The Australian launch of the Chanel Cruise Collection drew major stars including Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman, highlighting the event's cultural weight. The luxury French fashion house achieved what few brands can manage: turning a standard runway show into the most sought-after invitation in the country. The presence of these global icons signals Chanel's commitment to establishing deep roots in the Australian market.

The event serves as a precursor to further engagement with the Australian consumer base, leveraging the high-profile nature of the debut to generate sustained interest. By securing top-tier talent and social influencers for both the private and public events, Chanel has effectively positioned its Cruise 2026/27 collection as a landmark moment in local fashion history. The successful execution of the Barangaroo show sets a new standard for luxury brand launches in Sydney.