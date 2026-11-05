Chanel Cruise Collection Australian Launch Event Highlights

Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman headlined Chanel's first Australian runway event in Sydney, showcasing the new Cruise Collection amidst high fashion and celebrity glamour.

The Australian launch of the Chanel Cruise Collection transformed Sydney's Central Business District on Thursday, drawing A-list celebrities to the high-fashion spectacle at Barangaroo. The French luxury label staged its very first Australian runway event at The Cutaway, securing its status as the most exclusive ticket in the city for the evening.

Margot Robbie Wears Sheer White Slip Dress

Margot Robbie attended the event wearing a sheer, fitted slip dress in clean white that featured mixed textures throughout the garment. The outfit utilized a cheesecloth-inspired fabric with a bust structured using satin ribbon, while a floral embellishment sat atop the actress's cleavage. Her full briefs were visible through the see-through skirt of the ensemble.

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Robbie styled her blonde hair in a flipped bob and accessorized with a metallic Chanel purse carried over her shoulder. She completed the look with retro earrings constructed of pearls and gemstones, while choosing to skip additional accessories. Her makeup featured a peachy palette with pink lipstick, and she wore a pair of black satin heels.

Nicole Kidman and Daughter Wear Chanel Outfits

Nicole Kidman attended the runway show with her 15-year-old daughter, Faith Kidman Urban, both wearing coordinated looks from the designer. The 59-year-old actress opted for an androgynous ensemble consisting of a cropped tuxedo blazer paired with black trousers and a simple white tank top underneath. She added black pumps and a pair of round sunglasses to the outfit.

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Kidman carried a Chanel lunchbox purse and wore her strawberry blonde hair down and straight. Her makeup routine included a porcelain palette with rosy blush and pink lipstick. She attended with her 59-year-old self, presenting an effortlessly cool appearance that contrasted with the traditional dress worn by her daughter.

Faith Kidman Urban and Antonia Kidman Attend

Faith Kidman Urban, who attended the event with her mother, chose a white Chanel set comprising a cropped blazer and a mini skirt. She added cream, strappy Chanel heels to her outfit and carried a brown leather bag from the designer. Her attire matched the aesthetic of the luxury brand showcased at the Australian launch.

Nicole Kidman's sister, Antonia Kidman, also attended the gathering, marking a family affair for the clan. The journalist wore an all-black ensemble that included a black dress shirt and well-tailored trousers. She strapped a quilted bag from the brand over her shoulder and added a pair of Chanel loafers to complete her look.

Kylie Minogue Appears in Cream Knit Ensemble

Kylie Minogue attended the event wearing a classic cream outfit that included a fine-knit cardigan left undone at the neck. The 58-year-old pop star paired the cardigan with a matching skirt that fell just below her knees. She wore a black-and-gold chain belt low around her hips, with one end trailing almost to her hem.

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Minogue carried a small black Chanel bag with a gold double-C clasp over one shoulder and wore her blonde hair in loose, soft waves. She chose a peachy makeup palette with pale pink lipstick to complement the soft colors of her attire. Her presence added to the star-studded nature of the first Australian runway event for the French label.