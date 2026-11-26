Chandler shoppers and small businesses prepare for Thanksgiving and the busy shopping weekend ahead.

CHANDLER, AZ — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes the last-minute rush. Shoppers and small businesses are preparing for the holiday and the busy weekend that follows.

From the pre-made sides, to turkey, and even an employee in a turkey costume helping customers, Von Hanson's Meats in Chandler had everything ready for a big pre-Thanksgiving rush.

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"We had over 700 orders for turkeys, so a lot of rib roasts, a lot of smoked hams, almost everything in the store is selling at this point," said Don Trotter, the store manager at Von Hanson's. This is Glenn Pifer's first time hosting. He reached out to Von Hanson's Tuesday with a last-minute ask, needing the main dish for Thanksgiving.