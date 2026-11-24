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BYU forward Jaxon Kohler, right, battles for rebound position with Washington forward Nikola Dzepina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southwest Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Collin Chandler scored 21 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and No. 19 BYU held off Washington 83-77 Monday on the opening day of the Maui Invitational. The Cougars trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half before rallying and turning back the Huskies . BYU took the lead for good with 5:49 to play on a free throw by Bruce Branch III.

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After Washington cut it to 66-65 on a jumper by Ryan Beasley, the Cougars answered with an inside bucket by Jaxon Kohler that spurred an 11-4 run that Chandler punctuated with a pair of free throws. That gave BYU its largest lead of the game at 77-69 with 34 seconds remaining. Chandler shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range and was 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

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Kohler scored 15 points, Tyler Betsey had 13 and Branch 10 for the Cougars, who shot 59.3% in the second half. LeJuan Watts scored 21 points, Beasley had 20 and Lathan Sommerville chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies. BYU made just 22 of its 36 attempts from the free throw line, while Washington was 23 of 27 from the line.

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