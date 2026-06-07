Chandler Home Invasion Leaves Elderly Man with Broken Skull, Disabled Daughter Shot

Three armed intruders broke into a Chandler home, pistol-whipped an elderly man causing a fractured skull, and shot his disabled daughter twice. The victims, who remain hospitalized, told police they did not know why they were targeted. The investigation is ongoing.

A violent home invasion occurred in Chandler , Arizona, on Saturday morning, June 6, 2026, leaving two residents hospitalized with severe injuries. According to reports, three armed intruders, believed to be in their 20s, forced their way into a home near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Elliot Road.

The suspects demanded car keys from the elderly homeowner and his disabled adult daughter. During the confrontation, the homeowner was pistol-whipped multiple times, suffering a fractured skull and severe lacerations. His daughter, a woman in her 30s who weighs less than 90 pounds and has disabilities, was shot twice-both bullets struck her arms. Reports indicate that additional shots were fired that missed her, suggesting an intent to kill.

Both victims were transported to a hospital and, as of June 7, remained under care. Though expected to survive, they endured brutal trauma. The victims told police they did not know why their home was targeted. Chandler Police Officer Marysol Green confirmed an active crime scene on Saturday and stated the investigation was ongoing as of Sunday.

No further details about suspect identities or investigation progress have been released by Chandler Police Department. The information in this report comes from the Chandler Police Department and an anonymous source with firsthand knowledge of the criminal case





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Home Invasion Chandler Shooting Pistol-Whipped Elderly Victim Disabled Victim Armed Intruders Chandler Police Arizona Crime

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