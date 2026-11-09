“Chandelier, an ultra-luxe steakhouse and seafood concept, set to open on Pennsylvania Avenue”

photo by Sophie Macaluso From a press release: 'Chandelier, an ultra-luxe 180-seat steakhouse and seafood concept inspired by globally recognized, experience-driven fine-dining restaurants in London, Turkey and Dubai, will debut within weeks at 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, steps from the White House, Old Post Office tower and more.

“Chandelier, an ultra-luxe 180-seat steakhouse and seafood concept inspired by globally recognized, experience-driven fine-dining restaurants in London, Turkey and Dubai, will debut within weeks atThe most upscale of offerings from DC-based Keystone Hospitality Group , Chandelier is where luxury hospitality and memorable design meet culinary excellence, where diners can enjoy the escapism of a decadent night out enveloped by atmosphere, incredible food and frictionless – if occasionally theatrical – service.

Practically lined in black marble and sumptuous crimson leather, with 23 chandeliers, concierge-style host stand, waterfall and fireplace feature, and grand piano for regular live music, the restaurant’s design evokes Art Deco glam. Hovering over the massive, oval-shaped bar is Chandelier’s namesake, a 40-foot custom chandelier, bathing guests in the ideal light for a slightly less formal dinner or cocktails, while a wine-lined private dining room with towering ceilings and private entry is perfect for seated events of up to 36 guests.

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Executive Chef John White, who spent nine years with José Andrés Group and served as Jaleo’s head chef for four, has developed a menu as eclectic as his cooking background, enlivening steakhouse staples and seafood classics with Spanish, Asian, French, Italian and Latin American flavors and cooking methods. Expect dishes such as Lobster Thermidor bathed in a savory cognac-dijon sabayon, with a lobster jus and gruyère; Chili Miso Shrimp that arrives piled like croquembouche, savory with fermented chili, lime crema and crispy garlic; Japanese A5 Wagyu Strip Loin, Tomahawk Ribeye and more than a half-dozen other cuts from multiple award-winning farms and suppliers from around the world, including Senku and Pat LaFrieda.

Premium seafood takes equal billing at Chandelier. Diners can start with a colossal Chilled Seafood Tower spilling over with Maine lobster, king crab, jumbo shrimp, oysters, mussels and accoutrement. In time for cooler weather, White delivers Lobster Bisque with fennel mostarda, lobster roe, fennel apple salad and a hint of fino sherry, and Alaskan Halibut with saffron-fennel veloute, caramelized fennel and tomato confit. Feeling picky?

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Head to the glass-doored fridge showcasing beef dry-aging from 40 to 70 days, cuts of which diners can personally select for themselves, or browse a seafood display that similarly allows guests to select whole fish, lobster or crab. Chandelier divides its menu in two: One is a list of timeless, well-executed classics, such as the Reserve Old Fashioned and Grand Manhattan; the other a list of signatures, including the Violet Hour, with dark rum, sweet potato, sweet vermouth and hazelnut.

The wine program, led by a sommelier with decades of experience at restaurants such as Marcel’s, spans top wine-producing regions, from Napa, Russian River Valley and Piedmont reds to Mosel and Loire whites. For those who need no occasion for Champagne, Dom Perignon is also served here by the glass – a rarity. ”