Chancellor Reeves Unveils List of 125 Everyday Essentials for Tariff Cuts to Combat Cost of Living Crisis

Rachel Reeves has published a list of 125 everyday essentials including avocados, quinoa, and oatmilk that will see price reductions following her tariff cuts aimed at easing the cost of living. The Great British Summer Savings scheme also includes fuel duty freeze and VAT cuts.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has released a comprehensive list of 125 everyday essentials that are set to become cheaper under her new tariff cuts , part of a broader strategy to alleviate the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The list, published as part of the Great British Summer Savings scheme, includes a wide range of items from avocados and quinoa to oatmilk, olive oil, chocolate, and baked beans. The Treasury will open a consultation on the proposal starting Wednesday, running until June 24, to gather public input.

Additionally, the government is consulting on suspending tariffs on certain fertilizers to help farmers facing rising costs due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Reeves emphasized that the measures are a direct response to global economic pressures, stating that while the conflict in Iran is not Britain's war, it necessitates a domestic response to protect households and businesses from price hikes.

The Chancellor confirmed a freeze on fuel duty until the end of the year, postponing a planned 5p increase that was due in September. She also announced an increase in the mileage rate for the first time in 15 years, from 45p per mile for the first 10,000 miles to 55p, backdated to April 2026. This change is expected to benefit three million workers, including one million self-employed individuals.

Furthermore, a temporary VAT reduction on children's meals in restaurants and admission to days out has been introduced for the summer. The announcement comes as grocery price inflation continues to slow, offering some relief to consumers. Data from Worldpanel by Numerator shows that supermarket prices were 3.1% higher than a year ago in May, down from 3.8% in April and 4.3% in March.

Shoppers are increasingly relying on promotions, with 30.3% of sales involving a deal last month compared to 28.4% a year earlier. Spending on full-price items grew only 0.1%. Among retailers, Ocado remained the fastest-growing grocer with a 10.2% sales increase year-on-year, though this marks its slowest growth since July 2024. Discounter Lidl achieved a record market share of 8.6% over the 12 weeks to May 17, securing its position as the fifth-largest grocer behind Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Aldi.

Tesco's sales rose 3.2% with a market share of 28.2%, while Sainsbury's grew 3.1% to 15.2%. Waitrose saw a 3% increase, and Marks & Spencer's grocery sales jumped 9.3% over the quarter. The comprehensive list of items covered by the tariff cuts includes fresh and dried fruits like avocados, figs, bananas, limes, and citrus varieties, as well as vegetables such as garlic, gherkins, aubergines, sweet peppers, and olives.

It also encompasses processed foods like baked beans, preserved vegetables, jams, tomato ketchup, and sauces. Non-alcoholic beverages including plant-based drinks and green tea are included, along with a variety of confectionery items such as chocolate bars, chewing gum, and liquorice. Grains like quinoa, buckwheat, and fonio are part of the list, as are olive oils, margarine, and other fats.

The list also covers items like couscous, crispbread, gingerbread, biscuits, waffles, rusks, toasted bread products, bread, pizzas, quiches, pickled peppers, prepared vegetables, crisps, processed potatoes, preserved beans, preserved tropical fruit, candied fruit, jams, marmalades, preserved citrus fruits, mixed preserved fruit and nuts, soups, broths, and chocolate spreads. By reducing tariffs on these goods, the government aims to lower the cost of a typical shopping basket.

The consultation will seek views from consumers, businesses, and trade associations to refine the list and ensure it effectively targets the most essential items. Reeves stressed that this is part of a broader effort to support economic stability and growth, with further measures expected in the upcoming budget





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Rachel Reeves Tariff Cuts Everyday Essentials Cost Of Living Great British Summer Savings

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