The future of Chancellor Rachel Reeves, the UK's first female Chancellor, is uncertain as Labour's leadership battle heats up. Senior Labour figure Pat McFadden has written emails that suggest Reeves' departure would not be a disaster, and the UK's economic woes are not the only concern, as the effort to demonetise gold has been relentless.

Labour's leadership battle and the future of Chancellor Rachel Reeves , the UK's first female Chancellor, is uncertain. Reeves' main hope for survival has been the fear that moving her from the Treasury would cause ructions in the nervy gilts market.

However, senior Labour figure Pat McFadden has written emails that suggest Reeves' departure would not be a disaster. McFadden told Peter Mandelson that the question faced at every meeting is 'who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others.

' The UK has implemented £75billion of tax increases since July 2024, with frozen thresholds and 'pension sacrifice' still in the works. The assumption is that it would be tricky to depart company with Reeves, who is seen as an inspiration to many young women.

However, the truth is that keeping backbenchers on side by avoiding welfare cuts has been a substantial blow to economic output. Even a resilient and flexible economy such as Britain struggles to grow under the weight of higher employers' national insurance, business rates, packaging taxes, and an assault on wealth and aspiration. Labour increased spending by ending the two-child limit on benefits, which gobbled up fiscal space.

The UK is more vulnerable to global shocks than our trading partners and needs a 'strong, coherent narrative' and policies that will fix market confidence. The Club Med economies of Greece, Italy, and Spain are now the fastest expanding in Europe, as they took a meat-axe to the size of government to dig their way out of the euro-crisis of the 2010s.

It is unclear whether Keir Starmer or any of the candidates to replace him are gutsy enough to take similar steps. The UK's economic woes are not the only concern, as the effort to demonetise gold has been relentless. The Nixon Shock of 1971 saw America end gold-backing for the dollar, and Britain abandoned the gold standard in 1931. Chancellor Gordon Brown sought to give bullion a further heave-ho in 1999, eventually selling £2billion worth of the yellow metal.

However, this was a world-class mistake, as those reserves would now be worth £40billion, providing a government asset that could act as a bulwark against bond market volatility. Russia's war on Ukraine and tense relations between the US and China have seen gold roar back. The European Central Bank reports that gold displaced the dollar as the world's top reserve asset in 2025, accounting for 27 per cent of reserves. Holdings of US Treasuries tumbled to 22 per cent.

The change follows relentless gold-buying by Russian and Chinese central banks, which has helped the gold price double over the past two years. Western hoarders, such as the US Treasury and the IMF, have reason to be grateful. The arrival of Joanne McNamara as boss of British Land is a landmark choice, as she is the first female chief executive at a top listed, male-dominated real estate company.

It will cost shareholders close to £10million to bring her across from Oxford Properties, which is owned by the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. The 44-year-old is the second refugee from an Ontario pension fund to run a FTSE firm, following in the footsteps of Maggie Fanari at Rothschild Investment Trust (RIT)





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Chancellor Rachel Reeves Labour Leadership Battle UK Economy Gold Reserves Joanne Mcnamara British Land

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