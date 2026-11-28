John Healey defends post promoting Simmers Eats as support for British business amid criticism of using government office for influencer marketing.

Chancellor John Healey is facing intense scrutiny after being filmed promoting a fast-food delivery business inside No 11 Downing Street. The video, titled 'What does the Chancellor eat in a day?', shows Healey eating a ready meal from Simmers Eats and calling it 'gorgeous'. Conservative politicians argue this constitutes an illegal endorsement of a private commercial entity.

Chancellor Healey Faces Advertising Rule Breach Accusations

The controversy centers on social media content that the opposition claims violates strict government advertising guidelines. Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Charlie Dewhirst has written to the Treasury, accusing the Chancellor of breaking rules regarding the promotion of private businesses. Guidelines explicitly state that ministers should prevent any favored treatment or endorsement of commercial products by the government. Dewhirst described the incident as a 'naked and obvious' advert that debases the office of Downing Street.

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Treasury Defends Support for British Entrepreneurs

John Healey and his team have firmly rejected the criticism, labeling the accusations as absolute nonsense. A Treasury spokesperson stated that the Chancellor makes no apology for supporting British entrepreneurs who start and grow successful businesses. The Chancellor was filmed sampling the meal at No 11 Downing Street alongside Simmy Dhillon, the influencer behind Simmers Eats. In another clip, Healey is seen receiving a delivery box from Dhillon's father, who was dressed in a Simmers Eats employee uniform on the doorstep.

Government Influencer Spending Reaches £180 Million

Despite the outcry over individual influencer interactions, the government has significantly expanded its budget for digital engagement. The Treasury revealed a £180 million fund to bankroll external creative agencies aimed at reaching younger audiences. This spending covers the management of key opinion leaders, celebrity recruitment, and identifying influencers. The cost is in addition to the £5.5 million spent by the in-house new media unit since April, which has doubled its budget in one year.

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Internal Turmoil Follows Resignation of Ed Bearyman

The new media unit, established by Sir Keir Starmer, recently experienced internal turmoil following the departure of Ed Bearyman. Bearyman, the civil servant who set up the unit, was forced to quit after the Cabinet Office upheld allegations of serious misconduct. The allegations involved inappropriate messages sent to a female colleague fifteen years his junior. This resignation adds to the complexity of the government's digital strategy and its public perception.

Opposition Condemns Taxpayer Money on Publicity Stunts

Conservative figures argue that the reliance on influencers exposes the government's unpopularity. Tory deputy chairman Matt Vickers MP criticized the strategy as wasting taxpayers' money on publicity stunts. He argued that young people need jobs and skills rather than ministers attempting to be their friends on social media. Meanwhile, Department for Education records show £590,000 was spent on fifty-seven influencers last year, further fueling debate over public funds.