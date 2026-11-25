Chancellor John Healey draws criticism for promoting a ready meal brand on Budget Day, sparking debate over the intersection of government duties and social media marketing.

Chancellor John Healey has faced intense scrutiny and accusations of degrading his high office after filming social media promotional content for a food influencer on the same day he delivered the nation's Budget. The incident involved Healey appearing in video advertisements for Simmer Eats, a brand owned by digital creator Simmy Dhillon, raising immediate questions about the appropriateness of such engagements during a critical economic announcement.

The Chancellor's Social Media Promotion Strategy

On October 28, the Chancellor invited the business influencer to Downing Street to participate in a series of video clips designed for digital platforms. The footage, which was part of a campaign titled 'what does the Chancellor eat in a day?', showed Healey tasting a ready meal from the Simmer Eats range. In the video, he described the product as 'gorgeous' and 'especially good', providing an enthusiastic endorsement that was shared on the Treasury's official Instagram account.

Also read Buying Batman’s ride may take a Bruce Wayne budget as 1992 Batmobile heads to auction

Healey used the platform to bridge the gap between traditional politics and modern digital culture, telling Dhillon that it was 'especially good' to have him in No 11 Downing Street. He noted that his usual interactions are typically with Members of Parliament, highlighting a deliberate effort to connect with a different demographic through social media channels.

Opposition Condemns the Timing and Focus

The decision triggered a sharp rebuke from Shadow Cabinet Office minister Mike Wood, who characterized the Government's engagement with internet personalities as 'embarrassing'. Wood argued that the Chancellor should be dedicating his full attention to running the economy rather than providing free advertising for private businesses. He explicitly stated that the Chancellor was 'debasing the office he holds' by prioritizing these promotional activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wood highlighted the perceived hypocrisy of the situation, noting that Healey was simultaneously hiking taxes on businesses across the country. The Shadow Minister questioned why certain firms were granted privileged access to the Chancellor on Budget Day for promotional purposes, suggesting this undermined the Government's stated support for British enterprises during a period of fiscal tightening.

The Influencer's Perspective and Brand Reach

Simmy Dhillon, who possesses a combined social media following of more than 460,000 people on Instagram and TikTok, described the visit as a significant opportunity. He shared that he received a comprehensive tour of the estate, including the Cabinet room, the state room, and even a chance to sit in Churchill's armchair. He also mentioned meeting the famous Downing Street cat, Larry, during his time at the residence.

Dhillon utilized his platforms to express support for the Government's economic direction, posting that the Budget was 'for the people - families, businesses, entrepreneurs'. He acknowledged the current frustrations regarding the country's direction but expressed continued hope for Britain's future, emphasizing the potential for individuals to build extraordinary success from modest beginnings.

Treasury Defense and Political Context

In response to the criticism, the Treasury defended the interaction as a standard meeting with a successful British entrepreneur. A department spokesman insisted that neither Dhillon nor Simmer Eats received payment for the social media posts, asserting that the invitation was based on his status as a business owner rather than solely his digital influence. The department characterized the backlash as 'nonsense' and reaffirmed the Chancellor's regular engagement with the business community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Treasury clarified that the filming took place between official Budget Day interviews with major broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Sky News, and Channel 4 News. This timeline suggests the activity was integrated into a dense schedule of media appearances, though the nature of the content has fueled ongoing debate about the boundaries of political communication in the digital age.