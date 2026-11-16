Chance the Rapper Announces Birth of Third Daughter Hayli and Discusses Name Change

Chance the Rapper welcomes third daughter Hayli and reveals plans to simplify his stage name. Details on his divorce and new artistic direction emerge.

Chance the Rapper announced the arrival of his third child, a daughter named Hayli, on Sunday, November 15. The hip-hop artist shared the news on social media, captioning a slideshow of intimate family photos with a message of love and faith. "Welcome to the world Hayli," he wrote. "Mom n Dad love you. God is with you."

Family Expands With New Arrival

The accompanying images provided a glimpse into the early days of the newborn's life. The photos featured an unidentified woman snuggling with the baby in a hospital setting. Chance also shared snaps of himself with his hand on the partner's pregnant belly. One image showed him painting a carved pumpkin image on the stomach as "Hayli's first Halloween costume."

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Another photo highlighted the nesting preparations the family made for the new addition. Despite the visual details, the post did not specify the exact date or location where the child was born. The artist used the platform to introduce the newest member of his expanding family.

Background on Chance and Kirsten Corley

Chance, born Chancelor Bennett and currently 33 years old, shares two older daughters with his ex-wife, Kirsten Corley. The couple was married in 2019. They announced their separation in April 2024. The divorce was finalized in January 2025.

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Kensli Bennett, 11, and Marli Grace Bennett, 7, are Chance's daughters from his previous marriage. The birth of his third child marks a significant new chapter for the family unit. The mother of Hayli remains anonymous in the public posts.

Naming Evolution and Artistic Shift

The birth is accompanied by a major shift in Chance's professional identity. During an appearance on Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday's show, he discussed potentially changing his name. He explained that the nickname originated from a high school acquaintance. He initially hesitated to drop the term "rapper" from his moniker.

Chance stated he wanted his work to be influenced by hip-hop. He described a desire to carry rap through his life just as rap carried him. However, he noted that people began advising him to simplify his brand. He is now considering dropping "Chance" and using "The Rapper" as his primary name.

Impact on Brand and Future Projects

This potential name change reflects a broader evolution in his career. The artist has moved beyond traditional rap boundaries. Fans and industry observers are watching closely to see if the rebranding will occur. The announcement comes as he balances family life with ongoing creative projects. The focus remains on his artistic growth and family expansion.