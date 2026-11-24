Live updates on Champions League action including Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund, Man City vs Napoli, and Galatasaray vs Aston Villa team news and match events.

Arsenal prepare to host Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium while Manchester City travel to face Napoli in the ongoing Champions League campaign. These high-stakes European fixtures coincide with Galatasaray's match against Aston Villa, creating a dense slate of continental competition. Football fans are tracking team announcements and early in-game developments across these venues.

Arsenal Squad Choices Against Dortmund

Mikel Arteta has selected a starting lineup for Arsenal that includes Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, replacing Aaron Ramsdale. The defensive pairing of Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes continues at the back, while William Saliba remains absent from the matchday squad. On the left flank, Georgios Tzolis starts alongside Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack line.

Also read Champions League Tuesday: Arsenal Host Dortmund, Villa Face Galatasaray

Arsenal currently holds a six-point advantage over Brighton and Manchester City in the Premier League table. This domestic dominance has led to speculation that the team might concentrate more heavily on their European campaign. Analysts question whether this domestic comfort allows the squad to prioritize a potential Champions League victory this season.

Manchester City and Napoli Roster Details

Manchester City has announced a notable roster for their clash with Napoli, featuring Nicolas Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, and Charlie O'Reilly in the starting XI. Matyasha Ray plays in midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez, with Rayan Cherki deployed in a wide role. Erling Haaland captains the side, while Allan starts in the forward line.

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Napoli's lineup features a midfield heavily influenced by former Premier League talent. Kevin De Bruyne starts in the midfield, partnering with Amadou Onana, Pablo Marí, and Matteo Politano. The side also includes Gianluca Scamacca up front, creating a competitive midfield battle against the City squad.

Galatasaray and Aston Villa Match Dynamics

The match between Galatasaray and Aston Villa remains scoreless as play resumes for the second half. Both teams entered the break with zero shots on target, a statistic described as unusual for this level of competition. The game has been characterized by physical challenges and tactical caution rather than attacking fluidity.

Tensions rose during the first half with multiple yellow cards issued. Joao Gomes and Yunus Akgan of Galatasaray were booked, while John McGinn of Aston Villa also received a card following a heated exchange. These disciplinary actions highlight the increasing intensity as the match progresses without a goal.

Dortmund Lineup and Player Updates

Borussia Dortmund confirms Jobe Bellingham starts for their visit to the Emirates. Nico Schlotterbeck captains the German side, with Felix Nmecha anchoring the midfield. This match represents another step in the club's European ambitions as they face the English giants.

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Meanwhile, Galatasaray showed signs of waking up in the second half, creating a threatening chance through Baris Yilmaz. His header from a long ball was nodded back across the box, but no teammate was available to finish. The first shot of the half came later from Yunus Akgan, who volleyed wide of the goal.