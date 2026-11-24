Live updates from Tuesday's UEFA Champions League matches featuring Galatasaray, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, and Napoli.

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League fixture list delivered a heavy workload for English football clubs, with three major Premier League sides competing in distinct venues across the continent and local derbies. Galatasaray and Aston Villa faced off in Istanbul while Arsenal hosted Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium and Manchester City traveled to challenge Napoli.

Aston Villa Face Galatasaray Struggles

Galatasaray and Aston Villa remained deadlocked at 0-0 by the sixty-minute mark of their first half encounter. The match lacked attacking cohesion for the first forty-five minutes, with the first shot on target not arriving until the seventy-seventh minute of play when Yunus Akgan volleyed wide. The game saw increased physicality as Joao Gomes and Yunus Akgan both received yellow cards for a late tackle, while John McGinn and Davinson Sanchez engaged in heated altercations that resulted in only McGinn being booked.

Also read Champions League Live: Galatasaray vs Aston Villa, Arsenal vs Dortmund

Arsenal Squad News And Tactical Setup

Arsenal confirmed their starting lineup at the Emirates Stadium with Mikel Arteta opting for Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal instead of David Raya. William Saliba remains unavailable for selection, meaning Ezri Konsa and Gabriel paired in central defense. Viktor Gyokeres led the line as the central striker, while Charalambos Tzolis was selected to start on the left flank. The club also confirmed the availability of Ethan Nwaneri on the bench, who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund but eligible to play against his parent club under current regulations.

De Bruyne And New Signings In Action

Napoli announced a notable starting lineup change that featured Kevin De Bruyne in the midfield, partnering with Amadou Onana and other squad members. Manchester City also introduced several new faces into their starting eleven, with Maxence Lacroix, Josko Gvardiol, and Oscar Bobb all making the initial lineup. Rayan Cherki was deployed in an advanced wide role while Erling Haaland captained the side for the match against Napoli.

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Borussia Dortmund Lineup Changes

Borussia Dortmund fielded Jobe Bellingham in their starting lineup for the first time at the Emirates, marking a significant step for the young player. Nico Schlotterbeck took the captain's armband for the German side, anchoring the defense alongside Felix Nmecha in the midfield engine room. The inclusion of Bellingham adds depth to the attacking options available to the Dortmund coaching staff for this crucial European tie.

Premier League Context And Season Outlook

While European competition continues, Arsenal holds a commanding six-point lead over Brighton and Manchester City in the Premier League table. The Gunners have dominated domestic play recently, though they recently drew with Newcastle United. The gap in the standings suggests Arsenal could be focusing heavily on securing a second title in two years, which might provide the mental clarity needed to finally win the Champions League after previous failures.