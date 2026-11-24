Follow live updates from the Champions League as Aston Villa face Galatasaray in Istanbul and Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium.

The UEFA Champions League delivers a heavy schedule of high-stakes European football, featuring critical matches across multiple venues. The evening begins at the RAMS Park in Istanbul, where Galatasaray hosts Aston Villa in a group stage fixture that carries significant implications for the standings.

Villa Face Intimidating Istanbul Atmosphere

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery faces a daunting challenge as his team enters the RAMS Park, a venue known for its intense and deafening crowd energy. The atmosphere in Istanbul is widely regarded as one of the most difficult in European competition, having previously caused Liverpool to collapse under pressure during their visits last season.

Also read Champions League Kickoff: Aston Villa vs Galatasaray Lineups and Team News

Villa must avoid making similar mistakes against the Turkish side. The pitch condition adds another layer of concern, as visible bare patches appeared during the warm-up session despite the surface looking pristine beforehand. Emery is expected to monitor player fitness closely to prevent injuries on the uneven surface.

The starting lineup for Aston Villa features four changes from previous selections. Tyrone Mings, Victor Lindelof, John McGinn, and Joao Gomes have been promoted to the starting eleven. Pau Torres, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Emi Buendia, and Leon Goretzka remain on the bench for this specific assignment.

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Dortmund Threatens Arsenal at the Emirates

Meanwhile, at the Emirates Stadium in London, Arsenal prepare to host Borussia Dortmund in a match that tests their defensive solidity against one of the Bundesliga's most potent attacks. Mikel Arteta has publicly praised Dortmund's current form, noting their dominance in both domestic and European competitions.

Arsenal enter this fixture with a strong Champions League record, boasting ten points from four games. Their only setback was a draw away at Bayern Munich, a result Arteta views as acceptable given the German side's status as a competition favorite. This performance keeps them on track for automatic progression to the knockout stages.

The Gunners recently suffered a league defeat to Newcastle, which may have shaken confidence in their backline. However, Arteta remains optimistic about his squad's ability to bounce back. He specifically highlighted the development of young player Jobe Bellingham, offering praise for the Bellingham family's impact on the sport.

Key Absences Shape Tactical Approaches

Galatasaray will be playing without their key striker Victor Osimhen due to an injury. The absence of Rafael Leao further weakens their offensive options, forcing the Turkish side to adapt their tactics without their primary goal threat. These absences provide Aston Villa with a strategic opportunity to control the midfield.

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Aston Villa also face defensive concerns as Matty Cash remains sidelined with a concussion. Despite these changes, Emery's squad depth is on display, allowing him to rotate players while maintaining a competitive intensity. Nicolas Jackson continues to lead the line for Villa, tasked with exploiting any defensive lapses from Galatasaray.

What Comes Next for the Contenders

The outcomes of these matches will significantly influence the trajectory of each team's European campaign. A positive result for Arsenal against Dortmund would reinforce their status as top contenders in their group. Conversely, a loss could open the door for rivals to close the points gap.

For Aston Villa, surviving the hostile environment of the RAMS Park is the immediate objective. They must demonstrate resilience similar to their pre-season displays to secure valuable points. The tactical battle between Emery and his opponents will be closely watched by pundits and fans alike.

The evening concludes with Manchester City preparing to face Napoli, adding another layer of complexity to the Champions League group stages. These matches collectively determine which teams advance automatically and which drop into secondary competitions.