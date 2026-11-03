Champions League Kickoff: Manchester United vs Roma and Barcelona vs Aston Villa Begin

Manchester United hosts Roma and Barcelona faces Aston Villa in the Champions League. Both matches begin with a tribute to the late Jesus De Miguel amidst heavy rain and pre-game analysis.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have commenced their respective UEFA Champions League fixtures against Roma and Barcelona. The matches at Old Trafford and the Nou Camp began with a solemn minute of silence honoring the late Spanish striker Jesus De Miguel.

Tributes Mark the Start of European Matches

A moment of silence was observed before kick-off at both venues to remember Jesus De Miguel, who passed away this morning following a severe injury. The Tenerife forward suffered a fatal blow to the chest during a Spanish second division match on Monday, which led to his hospitalization and subsequent death. This tribute format will apply to all UEFA matches scheduled for this week.

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At Old Trafford, the silence was accompanied by an announcement in Spanish over the public address system before players took their positions. Barcelona also honored the tragedy with a similar observance before Anthony Gordon started for the home side.

United Struggle Under Carrick Management

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has made controversial defensive selections for the match against Roma. The squad has not performed well in recent years, having lost seven of their last ten Champions League games with only two wins. This marks the worst run in the competition for the Red Devils.

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Carrick opted to pair Harry Maguire with young defender Ayden Heaven in the center of defense. This decision leaves high-profile talents like Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs De Ligt on the bench, despite the club spending £90 million on central defensive talent. Analysts note that United look particularly weak across the back four in this formation.

There was also anticipation regarding a balloon protest in the Stretford End. Organizers had distributed 3,000 balloons to fans, but the attempt to float them onto the pitch appeared to fail. Only a smattering of yellow and green balloons were visible in the crowd rather than covering the turf.

Lamine Yamal Chases Historical Record

At the Nou Camp, Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal is chasing a significant milestone in his career. According to Opta data, he can set a new record for the most UEFA Champions League goals scored by a teenager if he scores tonight.

The 19-year-old forward is currently level with Kylian Mbappe on 13 goals. Since he will not turn 20 until July, scoring just one more goal this season would break the existing record. This highlights his status as a fantastic talent who will be enjoyed for many years.

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Anthony Gordon started for Barcelona, providing insights on adapting to life in a new country during previous media duties. He highlighted the challenges of moving to a city with a club of Barcelona's immense size and global recognition.

Match Conditions and Squad Notes

Weather conditions at the Nou Camp were difficult, with heavy rain falling as players arrived. The teams wore rain coats during the pre-match ceremony, but the action proceeded despite the downpour. No anthem was played, maintaining the respectful silence for Jesus De Miguel.

Warm-ups concluded at both grounds with over ten minutes remaining until the final whistle. Fans are filling the stands for what promises to be a significant night in European football.

Michael Carrick will look for a similar moment of magic to the one he delivered in 2007. He scored a memorable strike in the quarter-final second leg against Roma during his playing days. Current players may need to deliver a screamer to help secure a positive result for his managerial tenure.