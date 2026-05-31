Champions League Final: Riots Erupt in Paris After PSG Victory

Riots have erupted in Paris following Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Arsenal in the Champions League Final. The unrest has led to a 30 per cent increase in arrests compared to last year, with 780 people arrested across the country.

Riots erupted in Paris following Paris Saint-Germain 's victory over Arsenal in the Champions League Final . The victory led to a 30 per cent increase in arrests compared to last year, with 780 people arrested across the country.

The unrest also led to seven police officers being injured, including one seriously. In addition to clashes with police and setting fires, 15 cities across the country experienced looting. Despite the chaos, the government plans to hold a victory celebration at the Champ de Mars on Sunday. PSG won a historic second-straight European crown, defeating Arsenal by 4-3 on penalty kicks in the final in Budapest on Saturday.

However, the repeat victory appears set to trigger a repeat of last year's unrest, which broke out after their win over Milan. Police were seen attempting to pre-emptively disperse growing crowds at the Champs-Élysées and the Porte de Saint-Cloud, sparking initial skirmishes. Numerous fires were also set throughout the city, including near the Eiffel Tower.

A car is set ablaze as PSG supporters celebrate their team's win in the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, at Place du Trocadero opposite the Eiffel Tower in Paris on May 30, 2026. At the time of this reporting, 45 people have been arrested, 89 fines have been issued, and hundreds of mortar explosive devices have been seized.

At least one police officer has been injured, and a bakery and restaurant were vandalised in the 16th arrondissement. The Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, said that a total of 780 arrests were made across the country in relation to the Champions League Final, representing a 30 per cent increase over last year. According to updated figures from Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, at least 416 people have been arrested throughout France on Sunday, including 283 in Paris.

In addition to clashes with police and setting fires, Minister Nuñez said that 15 cities across the country experienced looting, including multiple instances in cities such as Grenoble, Strasbourg, and Rennes. Despite the chaos, the government minister said that plans to hold a victory celebration at the Champ de Mars on Sunday are still set to go ahead.

The violence in 2025, which saw nearly 500 arrests in Paris, two people killed, over 190 injured, and hundreds of fires set across the country, was widely linked to France's increasingly multicultural landscape. Then-Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the 'barbarians' who engaged in 'savagery' following the PSG victory over Milan. The French can no longer stand these scenes of chaos that multiply at the slightest pretext, and this, despite an extraordinary security apparatus





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