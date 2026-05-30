Champions League final: PSG and Arsenal face off for European club soccer's greatest prize

Paris Saint-Germain is aiming for back-to-back Champions League titles in the final

made the change to enhance the matchday experience for fans and to optimize logistics, such as public transport, in Budapest. American rock band The Killers will be performing.

In recent years, Linkin Park and Lenny Kravitz have headlined the pre-match show. , Arsenal is still to be crowned champion of Europe. Twenty years on from reaching its only final, it is aiming to complete the greatest season in the club's history by winning a Premier League and Champions League double. Victory would see Luis Enrique become only the fifth coach to win three or more Champions League or European Cup titles.

The 67,000-seat stadium was opened in 2019 and built on the same site as the previous Ferenc Puskas Stadion — named after the Hungarian and Real Madrid icon who won three European Cups as a player. The 2027 final will take place at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano.

It will be the second time it has held the final, having staged the 2019 showdown between Liverpool andComo Boss Cesc Fabregas Praises Players After Securing Champions League SpotArsenal's Jurrien Timber Could Miss UCL Final, World Cup Due To InjuryComo Boss Cesc Fabregas Praises Players After Securing Champions League SpotArsenal's Jurrien Timber Could Miss UCL Final, World Cup Due To InjuryFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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