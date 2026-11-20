The Champion Schools 34 program ties Utah elementary students to the 2034 Olympic Games, driving 7 million reading minutes across 72 schools.

Utah students have collectively logged nearly seven million minutes of reading time since the program launched in September, marking a significant achievement for the Champion Schools 34 initiative. This massive surge in engagement is directly tied to the upcoming 2034 Winter Olympics, leveraging the global excitement of the Games to boost literacy rates across the state.

The program, which officially partners with Utah Olympic organizers and the Ken Garff for Good initiative, has been adopted by 72 elementary schools. It utilizes a dedicated digital application and features videos from Olympic and Paralympic athletes to transform reading from a routine classroom task into an exciting, goal-oriented activity.

Also read Hotline Week 12 picks: A trap for Utah, trouble for Washington, the Arizona schools roll

Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute data from early 2026 highlighted the urgency of such interventions, revealing that almost half of Utah's third-grade students were reading below grade level. The Champion Schools 34 program was unveiled at the start of the 2026-2027 school year to combat this statistic by building positive reading habits eight years before the actual Olympic Games arrive.

Erin Trenbeath-Murray, president of Ken Garff for Good, emphasized that while the organization has supported school reading programs for 24 years, the addition of Olympic content fundamentally changed the dynamic. She noted that the inclusion of high-profile athletes made the excitement exponential, with students feeling highly motivated to emulate champions in their own academic journeys.

Advertisement

Participation rates across participating districts are exceptionally high, with some schools reporting near 100 percent involvement. Institutions in Salt Lake City, Cache County, Granite, Iron County, North Sanpete, Duchesne County, and Uintah County are actively engaged, demonstrating that the program resonates deeply with diverse student populations regardless of their location within the state.

The impact extends beyond mere minutes logged, fostering resilience and confidence among young learners. Trenbeath-Murray shared an anecdote about a nervous student who was teary-eyed and weeping during a school assembly reading task. After a supportive conversation emphasizing resilience, the student completed the reading with parents cheering, illustrating the focus on personal growth alongside academic metrics.

Students on the platform express a strong desire to be champions, driven by the inspirational videos available through the digital tools. This emotional connection to high-performance athletes helps sustain long-term interest in reading, an area where maintaining engagement in elementary education is often challenging.

The initiative aims to continue its expansion statewide, ensuring that the benefits reach broader demographics and diverse communities. Organizers plan to monitor participation closely as the 2034 Olympic Games approach, using the current baseline of seven million minutes to measure future growth and success.

Advertisement

This unique ecosystem for educational improvement combines policy support, private funding, and Olympic branding to create a lasting legacy of literacy and athletic inspiration. The program serves as a model for other states looking to address literacy crises through innovative, culturally relevant strategies that capture the imagination of young learners.

As the state moves forward, the Champion Schools 34 program stands as a testament to the power of strategic partnerships in education. By aligning academic goals with the aspirational values of the Olympic movement, Utah is setting a new standard for student engagement and literacy development in the coming decade.