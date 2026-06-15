Champion Knicks taking over ‘Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon along with special Wu-Tang Clan set

The Knicks starting lineup will appear on Jimmy Fallon’s NBC show — including MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges — as guests.

If you can’t get enough of the Knicks, the team’s getting their own “Tonight Show” special tonight. The New York Knicks hoist the trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the 2026 NBA Finals to win the 2026 NBA Championship at Frost Bank Center.

Wu-Tang Clan Performs at half time during Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, 2026 at Madison Square Garden.as well as a performance by the Wu-Tang Clan, which played half-time at the team’s history-making comeback at MSG last week. The studio audience at Studio 6B in 30 Rock will be comprised of die-hard Knicks fans who were unable to attend the NBA Finals in person.

Previously announced guests for the June 15 episode are being bumped, and the Knicks get is a big one for Fallon. , who was seen getting his own photo taken with the Larry O’Brien trophy on Saturday night amid the celebrating, is filming a Knicksto him as “Lisan al Gaib,” a name for his character in “Dune,” in a video), said in a post-game video that a Knicks title was more important to him than an Oscar.

Jimmy Fallon cheers during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. The New York Knicks hoist the trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the 2026 NBA Finals to win the 2026 NBA Championship at Frost Bank Center.

Wu-Tang Clan Performs at half time during Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. Jimmy Fallon cheers during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York.





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