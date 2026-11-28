Chambers St. renovation, Metro-North holiday trains, 34th Street stops
amNewYork, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If
MTA Construction and Development staff show Gov. Kathy Hochul around the Chambers St J/Z station, pointing out where it will be renovated under a newly approved contract.
Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.amNewYork, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, emailfor the Chambers St project – which is made possible by congestion pricing — at our November board meeting. Construction will begin in mid-2027.
The scope of work is comprehensive, as you’d expect for one of the most notorious stations in the subway system. It’s a top to bottom restoration, and we’ll be taking special care to preserve architectural finishes that date back to the station’s opening in 1913 – details like ceramic tiles, terra cotta decorations, and mosaics that earned it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
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