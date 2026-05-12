Lyndsey Simpson, author of The Age Rebellion, is on a mission to retire the word 'retirement' and instead advocate for a 'sabbatical.' Simpson found that many people regret their decision to retire and believes that work can provide a sense of purpose, routine, and identity, helping people live longer and healthier lives. Simpson encourages intentionality and planning after traditional careers, encouraging individuals to design their lives and find meaningful activities to replace work.

Retirement has long been sold as the ultimate reward, but it may actually be harming people's health and quality of life. Lyndsey Simpson, founder of 55/Redefined and author of The Age Rebellion, is challenging the concept of 'retirement' and advocating for a 'sabbatical' instead.

Simpson found that many people regret their decision to retire and believes that work can provide a sense of purpose, routine, and identity, helping people live longer and healthier lives. Simpson also advocates for intentionality and planning after traditional careers, encouraging individuals to design their lives and find meaningful activities to replace work





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Retirement Sabbatical Purpose Meaningful Activities Longevity Work

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Challenging the Concept of RetirementLyndsey Simpson, author of The Age Rebellion, is on a mission to retire the word 'retirement' and instead advocate for a 'sabbatical.' Simpson found that many people regret their decision to retire and believes that work can provide a sense of purpose, routine, and identity, helping people live longer and healthier lives. Simpson encourages intentionality and planning after traditional careers, encouraging individuals to design their lives and find meaningful activities to replace work.

Read more »