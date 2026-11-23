Scientists using the ROV Jason/Medea found the deepest pyroclastic rocks ever documented near Challenger Deep, offering new clues to why the trench plunges so far below the surface.

Challenger Deep, located near the southern end of the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific, is the deepest point on Earth. Researchers led by Dr Robert Stern of the University of Texas at Dallas have now documented unexpected volcanic activity on the flanks of this 6.8-mile-deep (10.9km) chasm. The discovery, described in a study published in Frontiers in Earth Science, may help explain why the trench plunges so far beneath the surface.

The team used a deep-sea remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to find thin sheets of pyroclastic rocks formed by cooling lava flows. Dr Stern's team describes the find as evidence of the deepest underwater volcanic activity ever discovered, a finding the researchers regard as unprecedented.

Also read Impossible volcanic eruption spotted in deepest part of the ocean at Challenger Deep, perplexing scientists

How the Deep Volcanic Rocks Were Discovered

The researchers used the ROV Jason/Medea to study a 340-mile-long (550km) section of the forearc near Challenger Deep, where the signs of volcanic activity were found. The forearc is the region of crust that sits between the trench itself and the nearby range of volcanoes created by tectonic activity.

Jason/Medea can dive to four miles (6.5km) below sea level. That depth does not allow it to reach the bottom of the trench, but it does allow scientists to visit the wall of Challenger Deep in the forearc region. Normal submarines and robotic explorers cannot survive the pressure at the trench's deepest point, which is why this approach was necessary.

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Dr Robert Stern said the rocks are the deepest pyroclastic rocks documented to date from anywhere in the ocean. He said explosive volcanism near trenches is unusual, so the research team was very surprised by the findings.

Why Deep Pressure Changes Volcanic Eruptions

The extreme pressure at these depths alters how underwater volcanoes erupt compared with volcanoes on land or in shallow water. Because the pressure is far higher, gases in the magma cannot expand as much, which limits how powerful the eruptions can be.

The researchers have not yet located the eruption sites. However, they determined that the lava flowed down slopes and did not travel far. The rocks retained enough heat to weld themselves into very hard rock, a process that would not have occurred if the material had moved over great distances.

The location is also unusual. Challenger Deep sits where the Pacific Plate sinks beneath the smaller Mariana Plate, and the mantle beneath this tectonic boundary is not hot enough to melt. That is why young lava flows are extremely rare here, making the presence of fresh volcanic material so unexpected.

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What the Findings Suggest About the Trench Formation

The study indicates that the forearc is being stretched from east to west along the seafloor by powerful tectonic forces. The forces act differently at each end of the section studied by the team.

At the eastern end, older rocks suggest the segment is being pulled apart by mechanical forces from the tectonic plates, much like a soft toffee being stretched. At the western end, younger volcanic rocks indicate that magma is escaping to the surface from the mantle and extending the section from below.

According to the researchers, this volcanic material suggests that the semi-liquid mantle has pushed through to near the edge of the trench. This would create a steeper drop and could explain why Challenger Deep extends so far below sea level. The researchers also concluded that the two tectonic plates are only weakly attached near the trench, allowing the Pacific Plate to slide down more easily.