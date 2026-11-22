MaryAnne Pintar issues a public complaint that commissioners too often undermine CLERB disciplinary recommendations.

Trinity AudioIn seven out of seven cases so far this year, the civilian board that oversees San Diego County employee discipline reversed the findings from the civilian board that oversees sheriff’s deputies and probation officers.

Last year, the Civil Service Commission overturned six of eight findings from the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board, known as CLERB, records show. The decisions have created something of a rift between the two panels staffed by everyday residents, one of which has legally binding authority and the other whose decisions are strictly advisory.

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The animosity between the civil service commission and the review board boiled over into public view earlier this month, when CLERB Chair MaryAnne Pintar registered her frustration with commission decisions.

“I listened to the last Civil Service Commission, where our findings were overturned and I was astounded at what I heard,” Pintar said. “I don’t know how to express any more strongly while still being polite. CLERB Chair MaryAnne Pintar listens during a meeting at the San Diego County Administration Center in 2024.

“I couldn’t believe the lack of understanding of the level of work and detail that is put into those reports and the findings,” she said. Pintar, who in her day job works as chief of staff to Rep.

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Scott Peters, D-San Diego, offered her comments toward the end of the public portion of theShe said the commission’s repeated decisions reversing CLERB findings was driving her to consider withdrawing from the volunteer service that costs her 10 or more hours every month.

“Honestly, it made me want to not do this anymore,” Pintar said. “That is too much time and energy to be spending on this to have them overturned with not a lot of regard for the amount of work that goes into our decisions. We don’t make these decisions lightly.

” San Diego County officials declined to comment on the dispute between the two volunteer agencies – or how the commission reversals might prompt review-board members to walk away from public service.

“Given the independent nature of both CLERB and the Civil Service Commission, please reach out to them directly,” county spokesperson Tammy Glenn said by email.of political appointees named by the Board of Supervisors. The panel, which dates back to the 1930s and is included in the county charter, is charged with evaluating complaints related to employee hiring, firing and disciplinary practices. Its decisions are generally binding, although adverse rulings can be challenged in court.

, meanwhile, was established following a voter initiative in 1990 that sought to inject a measure of civilian oversight over Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department personnel. As part of its monitoring work, CLERB investigates complaints against the two agencies and its workforce and issues findings and policy recommendations designed to improve their practices. Findings from the review board are non-binding but may be appealed to the commission.

Just before the end of the CLERB meeting earlier this month, Pintar asked Executive Officer Brett Kalina to report on the number of reversals the Civil Service Commission issued in the two-plus years since he joined the agency.

“We had three last summer and then we’ve had the three from this year,” Kalina told the review board chair. “None of the findings have been fully upheld. ”last month, when commissioners considered the case of two sheriff’s deputies who responded to a 911 call and the captain who investigated subsequent complaints against the deputies. The deputies had responded to a medical aid call in Fallbrook in 2024.

They found a man and his mother intoxicated and arrested the man after he allegedly interfered when they tried to help the woman. The suspect claimed to have injured his shoulder during the arrest. He told deputies he needed medical attention and they replied that he would be seen after they completed their immediate investigation. Sheriff’s policy calls for deputies to respond to complaints of medical need.

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Paramedics responded to the scene but focused their work on tending to the suspect’s mother. Both the suspect and his mother later filed complaints with CLERB. The review board found that the two deputies, identified in records as Miguel Baca and Jason Ferguson, committed misconduct by failing to provide medical aid, by writing inaccurate reports and by failing to comply with the sheriff’s body-worn camera policy by shutting off the audio.

The captain, Ruben Medina, failed to conduct a fair, thorough and impartial investigation of the complaints against the deputies, the review board found. All three men appealed the findings to the civil-service commission. The case was assigned to Commissioner Sam McGovern, who held a hearing early this year and presented his findings to the full commission last month.

McGovern told commissioners that even though the deputies did not see the suspect receiving medical attention, they reasonably concluded that paramedics assessed him at the scene – the claim they included in their reports. The commissioner, a former police officer who now works as an estate lawyer, also said the deputies acted reasonably when they shut off audio from their body-worn cameras and did not violate policy when they failed to document or explain why.

“Nothing in the evidence produced by CLERB … meets the burden that the acts or omissions was conduct undertaken to intentionally violate the policy, rather than inadvertent omissions,” he told commissioners. Under Civil Service Commission, the officer assigned to each case presents a recommendation to the commission after the hearing. McGovern recommended the CLERB findings be overturned – and the commission approved the decision on a split vote. Commissioner Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, who also works for Rep.

Peters and serves as the San Diego County Democratic Party chair, was the lone dissenter. Rodriguez-Kennedy said it was clear that deputies wrote in their reports that the suspect had been medically evaluated even though they did not know that to be true. He also said it was not plausible they were unaware of the Sheriff’s Office policy requiring them to document when they turn off the audio or video from their body-worn cameras.

“That is a clear violation,” Kennedy-Rodriguez said at the October commission hearing. “This finding should absolutely be sustained. ” The civil service board overturns review board findings more often than not, according to commission records. Out of eight separate CLERB cases decided by the civil service panel in 2025, commissioners sustained just two findings.

CLERB is awaiting a ruling on the appeal of a 2024 case in which a deputy was found to have violated Sheriff’s Office procedures. The case is expected to be heard at the commission meeting in January.