Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue used a chainsaw to free an elderly woman trapped in a smoking house at 147 Street SE, preventing the fire from spreading to the living areas.

An elderly woman was rescued from a Saturday night house fire in Monroe when Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue used a chainsaw to cut through a door, a move that kept the blaze from reaching the home's living spaces.

Rapid Response Keeps Fire Contained

Engine 31 arrived at 147 Street SE within minutes of the fire alarm, confronting a smouldering structure that had already produced thick smoke. Firefighters aggressively contained the blaze in the garage, stopping it from seeping into the main living areas.

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While combing the fire‑inhibited space, crews heard a call for help and immediately cut a path with a chainsaw, freeing the elderly woman and escorting her safely outside. Both occupants were released at the scene without injury.

Investigating the Cause

The Snohomish County Fire Marshall's Office has launched an investigation to determine how the fire began, with investigators noting that a closed door can slow the spread of smoke, heat, and flames. The incident serves as a reminder for homeowners to adopt life‑saving fire safety practices.

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Impact on the Monroe Community

The quick intervention prevented potential loss of property and saved lives, reinforcing the importance of emergency preparedness. Local residents can now view the chainsaw rescue as a testament to the readiness of their regional fire services.

What Happens Next?

The Fish Marshall's Office will release findings once the investigation concludes. In the meantime, the Monroe Fire Department has held a community briefing emphasizing fire safety, door use, and emergency response plans for the neighborhood.