Chainsaw robot looks terrifying but has a real job

JR East's towering ZIZAI ZX-3 chainsaw robot tackles dangerous branch-cutting along Japan's Koumi Line while a trained operator controls it remotely.

Elon Musk's Starlink could be your next cellphone carrierFeds warn cyberattacks could target refrigeration systems nextFBI nabs suspect in nationwide white powder mailingsGreg Gutfeld: Ilhan had the protection that afforded her identityTRANSFORMATION: AI changes what robots can accomplish Humanoid robots, showcased at Chicago's Automate Show, demonstrate advancements in AI and robotics.

Jeff Burnstein, President of the Association for Advancing Automation, explains AI's role in enabling diverse tasks in hospitals, factories, and warehouses. He emphasizes that robotics boosts competitiveness, leading to job creation. If you saw a humanoid robot holding a chainsaw next to train tracks, you'd probably do a double take. I know I would.

Also read Wegmans strives to fight hunger with 17th annual East Avenue Grocery Run

But that's exactly what's happening in Japan, where a towering chainsaw robot is cutting back branches that could interfere with passing trains. It's a little intimidating to watch, especially when you see how high this machine can reach. Still, there's a pretty good reason railway crews are putting it to work. Japan's JR East railway company is using the chainsaw robot to handle dangerous maintenance jobs that would normally require workers to operate heavy cutting equipment high above the ground.

The robot does the physical work while a person controls its movements from a safer location. I find that reassuring, especially when a chainsaw is involved. So how does this unusual machine actually work, and could it change the way dangerous maintenance jobs get done? Our free CyberGuy LIVE class, 5 Ways to Travel Smarter and Save Money, has ended, but you can still watch the full replay.

Kurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson walks you through five practical ways to protect your phone and personal information, avoid common travel scams, find better deals, save money on bookings and use technology to make your travels easier and less stressful. No technical experience is needed. A humanoid robot equipped with a chainsaw trims overgrown branches along a railway line in Japan, allowing maintenance crews to work from a safer distance.

The robot has been put to work along JR East's Koumi Line in central Japan, where overgrown branches can create problems for passing trains. What's interesting is how the machine actually handles the cutting. One mechanical arm grips a branch while the other operates the chainsaw. The robot's upper body extends from a boom mounted on a specialized maintenance vehicle, allowing it to reach high above the tracks.

That means workers can tackle branches that would normally require someone to operate cutting equipment at height. The robot even has a name, ZIZAI ZX-3. Japanese manufacturer Nippon Signal announced its delivery to JR East earlier this year. The machine began full-scale maintenance work along the Koumi Line in October.

Advertisement

And this technology already has some experience behind it. JR West started using a related robotic system in July 2024. What's especially appealing about this approach is that the machine takes on the dangerous physical work while a trained operator stays at a safer distance. Now, before you start worrying about robots running around with chainsaws, the ZX-3 is actually controlled by a person.

A trained operator guides the robot remotely, deciding where to position its arms and when to start cutting. That's important because working near railway tracks requires careful attention. One wrong move could damage equipment or put someone in danger. So while the robot handles the heavy lifting, a human still makes the decisions.

Nippon Signal designed the ZX-3 to make it easier for workers to control the robot's movements. Right now, its main job is cutting back trees and branches that grow too close to railway lines.

However, the company hopes to give it additional tools so it can handle other maintenance work in the future. And here's what I find interesting. Workers still need the skills to do the job, but now they can operate the equipment from a safer location. That's a pretty big change when you're talking about working high above train tracks with a chainsaw.

Keeping train tracks clear takes more work than you might realize. Branches can grow close enough to interfere with passing trains, and cutting them back sometimes means sending workers high above the tracks with heavy equipment. That brings some serious safety risks, especially when crews are working near electrical infrastructure. Japan is also dealing with a shortage of skilled workers, so JR East is looking for ways to make these jobs safer and less physically demanding.

That's where the chainsaw robot comes in. It can reach areas that would be difficult or dangerous for workers to access while the operator stays at a safer distance. JR East is also changing when some of this work gets done. Since 2022, the company has been moving certain maintenance jobs along the Koumi Line into daytime hours instead of having crews work overnight.

That sometimes means temporarily canceling trains, which I'm sure passengers aren't thrilled about. But it also gives workers better conditions and more manageable schedules. And when you combine that with a robot that can handle dangerous cutting work, you can see why JR East is investing in this technology. Japan's JR East railway company is deploying a remotely operated chainsaw robot to clear vegetation near train tracks and reduce risks for maintenance workers.artificial intelligence and robotics across its railway operations.

The company is exploring ways to use AI for equipment inspections and other maintenance activities. Its broader technology plans include robots that can help inspect infrastructure. That raises an interesting possibility. Could a future version of this chainsaw robot identify an overgrown branch and cut it without someone guiding every movement?

It's certainly a direction robotics developers could explore. AI-powered image analysis could help identify vegetation that threatens railway operations. More advanced systems might eventually assist with some of the decisions an operator makes today. But there's an important difference between what might be possible and what JR East has actually announced.

Advertisement

The ZX-3 currently relies on human control, and JR East has not announced a timeline for making its chainsaw operation fully autonomous. Personally, I think that's worth emphasizing. Giving a robot greater independence sounds impressive until you consider what happens if it misidentifies an object or someone enters its working area. We recently covered howYou may never see this particular chainsaw robot working near your local train station.

However, the technology behind it could eventually change how infrastructure gets maintained closer to home. If you ride commuter trains, you already know how frustrating delays can be. Overgrown vegetation can contribute to service disruptions, and railway companies spend considerable time keeping tracks clear. Equipment that helps crews perform those jobs safely and efficiently could eventually benefit passengers.

There are potential applications beyond railways, too.regularly need to trim vegetation around power lines. Construction crews also handle dangerous work in areas that are difficult to reach. Remotely operated machines could help reduce some of those risks. Of course, there's another side to this.

As robots become more capable, companies will need workers who know how to operate and maintain them. That could create opportunities for new skills while changing the way traditional maintenance jobs are performed. And while robots can reduce certain dangers, they bring their own safety concerns. A machine handling a chainsaw still needs reliable controls and proper oversight.

For now, the ZX-3 shows how robotics can help people perform hazardous work without placing them directly in the path of danger. The ZIZAI ZX-3 robot uses one mechanical arm to grip branches and another to operate a chainsaw while a human operator controls its movements.doing backflips and showing off what they can do. But there's something different about watching one actually earn its keep.

Seeing this robot handle a chainsaw high above the tracks makes me think about the risks workers face doing that job themselves. And if it can help keep railway workers out of dangerous situations, I am all for it. What I especially like is that there's still a person making the decisions. The operator brings the experience while the machine takes on the physically demanding work.

That seems like a sensible way to introduce robotics into jobs where mistakes can have serious consequences. What I'll be watching is how quickly companies push these machines toward greater independence. AI is advancing, and I suspect we'll see more robots taking on jobs that once seemed impossible to automate. But when the tool in a robot's hand is a chainsaw, I want to know someone is paying very close attention.

Would you trust a fully autonomous robot to operate a chainsaw near the trains you ride? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com. For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

Kurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on"FOX & Friends.

" Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s free CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.