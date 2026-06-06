Chainsaw Man Reveals Release Date for Next Major Anime Update

Chainsaw Man has set date for the anime's next major update for the Assassins Arc

‘s original manga might have come to an end earlier this Spring, but the anime has big plans for a new update on its future coming our way very soon.has already confirmed that the anime is going to be continuing with the next major arc in the series, the Assassins Arc.

, but it’s yet to reveal much information about what to expect or when fans can expect to see it in action. Thankfully that’s all set to change soon aswill be one of the new anime projects that MAPPA will be sharing a new update for as part of a huge event in Japan on June 19th to help celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Luckily, the line up for thes anime future has fans the most curious as it’s not quite clear what shape it will take just yet. was first announced to be in the works by Studio MAPPA late last year, but not much information about the project was confirmed at the time. Outside of being revealed as a new project from MAPPA, staff details, potential returning voice cast and more have not been detailed as of this time.

This will mark the first significant update for the next anime project as it’s not even clear if it’s going to be a TV anime season, new theatrical film, or even OVA project as of this time. , and only runs for about about 18 chapters of the original manga. That’s about the length of the Bomb Devil arc too, so this could end up being another major movie release.

The Assassins arc sees Denji targeted by a bunch of kooky assassins with wild abilities that each take on Chainsaw Man in their own way, and it led to some of the most notable moments of the original manga run. This is one of those arcs that really pushesto the next level, so you’re going to want to catch up with the first season and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.





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