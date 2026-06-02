Chainsaw Man Manga Ends with a Perfect Conclusion

The final volume of the Chainsaw Man manga has been confirmed, and it includes new pages that provide a sense of closure for fans. The additional content subtly addresses the question of whether Denji has truly achieved a simple life, which has been a major theme throughout the series.

The final volume of the manga, scheduled for release on June 4, includes new pages that provide a sense of closure for fans. The additional content subtly addresses the question of whether Denji has truly achieved a simple life , which has been a major theme throughout the series.

The pages show Denji in a peaceful moment, leaning against a barrier with a beverage beside him, which serves as a parallel to an earlier manga panel where he was struggling to survive. This detail is emotional and clearly illustrates how far Denji has come from where he started. The message that Tatsuki Fujimoto is trying to convey is that living a simple life is what life's true purpose should be.

This works well for Denji because he was always trying to live a normal life, yet circumstances never allowed him to. The twist that revealed most of the events of Part 1 and Part 2 never happened gives Denji an even better chance at living normally. The ending may have been controversial, but it is ultimately the perfect ending, and the final volume's extra pages emphasize that better than any surprising final battle or darker development could have.

Fans have valid reasons for feeling that the ending was rushed and failed to deliver on several promises the story had implied. Many plot threads remain unresolved, leaving readers disappointed that they never got to see them explored further.

However, the new pages in the final volume represented one last source of hope for fans, and they ultimately fulfill what the narrative has always been about. Denji receives a subtle but meaningful spotlight in these extra pages, confirming that he has achieved what he always wanted, despite the manga's rushed ending





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