Chainsaw Man Creator's Most Underrated Show Gets a New Release

The most underrated anime by Chainsaw Man's creator is getting a new official release. Read on to find out more about it.

stunned fans with the exceptional story. The melancholic and artistic journey of the protagonist was paired with a gorgeous animation by Studio DURIAN and was considered the best anime film of the year.

Following the success of his underrated one-shot, six animation studios banded together in November 2025 to release an eight-episode-long series titled. Each episode of the series was produced by a different animation studio, including P.A. Works, 100Studio, Studio Kafka, and more. The project aimed to adapt the forgotten one-shots by the creator and introduce them to fans all across the globe.

While the anime received praise from critics and was a decent enough hit, it couldn’t be considered one of the biggest hits of the year.confirms that the anime will be releasing a limited edition Blu-ray DVD on September 30th, 2026. It’s being released in three different versions, each with differing pricing and sets of bonuses for fans. The release is only for the Japanese audience, but we might get a global release next year.

The eight episodes of the series follow different stories and characters, ranging from sci-fi to love stories. Not to mention that each episode offers a thought-provoking story that lingers for a while as viewers are immersed in Fujimoto’s artistic world. The first episode,, is set in a world that has been overtaken by aliens capable of transforming. Due to the aliens’ hunger for human flesh, humanity is on the brink of extinction.

It follows two humans pretending to be chickens in the schoolyard. , follows a boy who has a crush on his teacher. His love for his teacher turns into an obsession, and no one could have expected what he did next. The third episode,, follows a man who confessed to his crush while the world is facing an impending alien invasion.

Episode 4,, follows a female protagonist who became an infamous assassin after her troubled past and is hired by a vampire who has lived for millennia, hoping she can end his life. , is a gorgeous love story, centering on a middle school boy who ventures into the ocean, hoping to see mermaids. Episode 6, W, follows a boy whose life takes a drastic turn after he mysteriously wakes up as a girl.

Episode 7,, follows two siblings who fight against fate in a world of mages. The final episode,and join the conversation now in the





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