Chainlink price falls below $9 as a death cross signals bearish momentum. LINK faces critical support at $8 while recovery efforts lack volume and buyer strength.

Chainlink has officially erased nearly all of its price gains accumulated during the month of September, following a sharp decline that pushed the asset well below the critical $9 threshold. This rapid takedown has triggered significant technical warning signs on both short-term and long-term charts, indicating a predominantly bearish outlook for the digital asset in the immediate future. The speed of the drop suggests a severe lack of foundational buying strength, leaving the token highly vulnerable to further losses.

A death cross has now officially emerged on the daily chart, marking a pivotal shift in market momentum. This specific technical formation occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses downwards below the 200-day moving average, a development that historically suggests the beginning of a prolonged downtrend. The occurrence of this cross confirms that the control of market momentum has decisively shifted away from the bulls, making trading positions in LINK more complicated for investors.

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The appearance of the death cross reinforces the narrative of weakening buyer interest and indicates that the previous rally phase has concluded. Technical analysts view this specific crossover as a significant marker that a new period of consolidation or decline is underway. While the cross itself does not provide direct signals for future price movements, it confirms a general bearish trend that has dominated recent trading activity.

Traders are now looking toward the $8 to $8.20 price range as the primary support zone for Chainlink. This area is significant because it coincides with the lowest price level the asset reached in November, suggesting that sufficient buying orders may have accumulated along the way to provide some level of defense. However, the validity of this support is being tested by the current lack of volume and momentum, which are essential components for sustaining any price floor.

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On the resistance side, the $8.90 to $9.20 area has emerged as the first hurdle for any potential recovery. The price is currently trading below the cluster of moving averages on the 4-hour chart, which acts as a dynamic ceiling for upward movement. The most likely scenario starting from the current price level is an aggravation of the downward pressure due to the absence of strong foundational strength that previously drove the September rally.

The recent rebound on the short-term chart is considered irrelevant by many analysts due to poor volume profiles that fail to provide adequate support for any sustained price increase. The Relative Strength Index is changing direction, a technical detail that suggests any bullish momentum present at this moment is likely to be short-lived. Without strong volume spikes, any recovery attempt is speculative rather than trend-defining.

If the critical support area between $8 and $8.20 fails to hold, the next significant level to watch would be around $7.50. The ongoing lack of buying interest makes any meaningful recovery increasingly difficult to achieve. Unless broader market conditions improve to provide a tailwind for altcoins, LINK is likely to remain under constant pressure from sellers looking to exit positions at slightly higher levels.

The combination of the death cross, poor volume, and weak RSI signals creates a challenging environment for holders of Chainlink. The asset has lost the structural integrity that allowed it to rally in September, and current technicals point toward further downside risk. Investors are advised to monitor the $8 support level closely, as a break below this zone could accelerate selling pressure.

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While the recent rebound offered a brief glimpse of upward movement, it did little to change the overall bearish picture presented by the moving averages. The consensus among technical observers is that without an influx of volume and renewed buying interest, the path of least resistance remains downward. Traders should remain cautious as the market digests the implications of the recent breakdown below the $9 threshold.

The financial and market information provided is intended for informational purposes only. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. The opinions expressed by the writers are their own and do not represent the views of any specific platform. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies.