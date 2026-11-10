Chainlink, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum Price Analysis for November 11

Crypto prices for Chainlink, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum show bearish pressure, with LINK eyeing a death cross and ETH nearing key $2,000 support.

Crypto prices for Chainlink (LINK), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH) remain under heavy bearish pressure in this price analysis for November 11. Technical indicators point to a market where sellers still control the trend, and several assets are testing support levels that traders are watching closely. Chainlink is trading at around $10.49, Cardano at $0.1776, Ethereum at $2,095 and Dogecoin holds near $0.07 support at $0.0694.

Chainlink Price Faces a Looming Death Cross

Chainlink is trading at around $10.49 and sits below every moving average on the daily chart. The asset has already lost roughly a third of its value since its late September peak near $15.70, when the rally essentially ran out of steam.

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The 50 EMA is falling rapidly and is most likely to cross below the 100 EMA sooner rather than later. The 50 EMA currently sits near $11.70, while the 100 EMA is around $11.40, so the gap between the two averages is getting thin. A confirmed crossover of this kind is commonly known as a death cross.

The longest moving average on the chart, at around $11, was lost in early November, and Chainlink has not been able to get back above it since. The Relative Strength Index is moving sideways in a tunnel around 50, which suggests a neutral condition. The indicator has not made any sharp moves since mid-October, and the market is nowhere near the oversold zone.

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Cardano and Ethereum Test Key Support Levels

Cardano is trading at around $0.1776 and has lost roughly 37% since its early October peak near $0.28. The price dipped to around $0.1715 this week, returning to levels last seen in mid-August, just before the late-summer rally.

Cardano's RSI is moving below 40, close to the oversold zone, which could slow the selling for a while. Daily trading volume in November is among the lowest on the chart, so buyers are not showing up in meaningful numbers even at these prices. If selling continues, the July range around $0.16 is the next area where Cardano could find support.

Ethereum is trading at around $2,095 after losing roughly 25% since its September peak near $2,800. This is the lowest close since the August breakout, when Ethereum jumped from the $1,900 area in a matter of days. Most of the late-summer gains are now gone, and the price is at risk of losing the $2,000 level much sooner than expected.

Ethereum moved below all major moving averages after losing the black average near $2,300 in late October, and that level is now acting as resistance. The short-term average is pointing downward and has already slipped below the longer average. The November 4 bounce toward $2,450 did not hold, as Ethereum gave back the entire move the very next day.

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Market Impact and Next Price Levels to Watch

For Chainlink, the closest support is the $10 price threshold, where buyers stepped in twice over the last two weeks. Schwab announced on August 27 that it will add LINK to its crypto trading platform, on par with Solana and Avalanche. However, LINK is now trading lower than it was on that day, and Schwab has not named a launch date, so the catalyst could still play out once trading goes live.

If the death cross is confirmed and the $10 level breaks, the drop is most likely not going to stop there and could extend lower in the foreseeable future. For Cardano, the bigger concern is that ADA has no clear traction around it, and there is a real chance it will not gain momentum in the near term. Until volume returns, traders should expect further downside pressure.

Ethereum's Relative Strength Index is at the bottom of its range, which suggests a bounce remains possible, and the asset is clearly oversold. Dogecoin holds near its $0.07 support at $0.0694, but moving averages above the price continue to act as resistance. Traders should watch the $1,900 area for Ethereum and the $0.0694 level for Dogecoin as the key levels that could define the next move.