Chae Soo Bin to Hold Asia Fan Meeting 'SOOBIN's Shining Moments'

Popular actress Chae Soo Bin will be holding her first Asia fan meeting titled 'SOOBIN's Shining Moments' in Macau and Taipei. The event promises to be a special occasion where Chae Soo Bin can connect with her global fanbase and share meaningful moments with them.

Chae Soo Bin 's agency, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, announced on February 17 that the actress will host the 2025 Chae Soo Bin Asia Fan Meeting 'SOOBIN's Shining Moments' on March 29 in Macau and April 11 in Taipei . The fan meeting aims to create a meaningful experience for her global fans who have consistently shown their support. In a newly released poster, Chae Soo Bin sits at a desk, resting her head on her hand while gazing warmly at the camera.

She holds a pencil in one hand, reminiscent of her unique method of developing roles by writing diaries from her characters' perspectives. This image evokes a sense of intimacy, inviting viewers into her personal world. KINGKONG by STARSHIP expressed their hope for great interest and anticipation from fans for this upcoming event





