Rival Bangladeshi factions clashed in Chadwell Heath, injuring six. The violence reflects the export of overseas political disputes to UK communities, drawing criticism from Nigel Farage and Rupert Lowe.

Two rival factions from Bangladesh engaged in violent running battles in the east London suburb of Chadwell Heath on Monday evening. The clashes, which erupted outside the site of the former Embassy Super Cinema, involved hundreds of participants wielding sticks, branches, and glass bottles. This incident serves as a stark example of how political conflicts overseas are manifesting in physical violence within British communities.

Violent Clashes at Chadwell Heath Cinema Site

The disturbance occurred shortly after 10pm on Monday evening. One group, comprising approximately 100 individuals, initiated the attack by throwing eggs and glass bottles at their adversaries. The larger opposing faction, consisting of up to 700 people of Bangladeshi origin, retaliated aggressively. Videos circulating online showed men being surrounded and punched repeatedly in the head as the groups charged back and forth. The fighting took place on streets situated between Ilford and Romford.

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Local Resident Fears and Police Response

Patricia O'Brien, a 67-year-old resident who has lived near the cinema site for 30 years, described the scene as carnage. She noted that residents collected glass bottles from recycling bins to use as weapons. Ms. O'Brien reported that police arrived approximately 20 minutes after the violence had ceased. The incident left six people injured, but no arrests were made. The local police station that once stood behind the cinema was converted into the Al Huda Islamic Education Centre in 2017, which now provides prayer books and Urdu lessons instead of law enforcement services.

Political Reactions to Imported Conflict

Nigel Farage criticized the government for importing foreign cultures, stating that disputes from other nations are now playing out on UK streets. Rupert Lowe MP, who quit Reform UK to establish Restore Britain with backing from US billionaire Elon Musk, expressed zero interest in Bangladeshi politics. He argued that anyone willing to fight in British streets over foreign issues should be sent back to Bangladesh. These comments highlight the political sensitivity surrounding the visibility of overseas conflicts in local neighborhoods.

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Historical Context of Bangladeshi Migration

Citizens of Bangladesh began arriving in London in large numbers after the Partition of India in 1947. They were attracted by job opportunities in factories, textiles, and the hospitality sector. Many settled in east London, establishing a significant presence in areas like Chadwell Heath. Bangladesh, with a population of 180 million, is now the eighth most populous country in the world. The demographic changes in east London are symptomatic of this long-standing migration pattern.

The Venue and Ongoing Community Tensions

The Embassy Super Cinema originally opened in May 1934 with Alderman Bertram Pitt expressing hope for its contribution to the borough. It later became a bingo hall in 1966 before transforming into the Mayfair Venue in 2014, which hosts large Asian and Nigerian weddings. On Monday, the venue hosted a visit by Bangladeshi MP Nahid Islam, a key figure in the National Citizen Party. The event attracted up to 700 supporters and likely served as a focal point for the ensuing political violence. Residents report that strangers have been knocking on doors seeking retribution, indicating that peace has not yet returned to the area.