Chadd Sayers Confirms Team-Wide Sandpapergate Knowledge and 90-Minute Crisis Meeting

Former Australian cricketer Chadd Sayers confirms Usman Khawaja's claims about the sandpaper controversy, contradicting Pat Cummins and detailing team involvement.

Former Australian fast bowler Chadd Sayers has publicly validated Usman Khawaja's explosive claims regarding the 2018 sandpaper cheating scandal, directly contradicting the vehement denials issued by current captain Pat Cummins. Sayers asserted that the Australian national team utilized sandpaper during the second Test match at Port Elizabeth and that numerous players were aware of the cheating plot. This testimony directly challenges Cummins' assertion that there was no team-wide collusion, providing concrete new details about the internal dynamics of the touring side.

Sayers provided these crucial details during an extensive interview on SEN Radio prior to the second one-day international in Adelaide. He asserted that the incident involved more than three team members and that a significant meeting lasting between 60 to 90 minutes was held in the dressing room. This discussion occurred after the cheating plans were exposed to the public following the third Test match in Cape Town, marking a pivotal moment in the team's crisis management.

Also read Sophie Cunningham laughs at Stephen A Smith's belittling claim about White NBA players

The 39-year-old described his position as neutral in the ongoing dispute, emphasizing that he had no personal grievance with any current squad members. He claimed to have been the first among the younger players to understand how the sandpaper was being used to rough up the ball and achieve reverse swing. Sayers noted that discussions in the change rooms regularly focused on methods to manipulate the ball for reverse swing effects, highlighting a premeditated approach to bowling.

These statements emerged just two days after Pat Cummins dismissed Khawaja's claims of team-wide collusion as complete and utter nonsense during a press conference in Sydney. When asked about Cummins' defense, Sayers admitted he did not watch much of the press conference because the interaction felt awkward. He specifically criticized Cummins for becoming personal in his attacks against Khawaja, suggesting that such aggression was unnecessary and detracted from the factual truth of the matter.

Advertisement

Sayers explained that his role in the incident involved being the twelfth man, tasked with taking the sandpaper off at a break after tea. He recounted that the original plan at Port Elizabeth involved Cameron Bancroft dropping the ball on the ground for the umpires before proceeding with the activity. Sayers admitted he felt no discomfort at the time, attributing his compliance to a desire to fit in with the Australian side and a belief that they would not get caught.

While Cummins claimed there was no team meeting after the scandal broke in Cape Town, Sayers confirmed that the entire squad gathered to discuss the situation. He estimated the discussion lasted between 60 to 90 minutes, during which the team talked about what had happened and their next steps. Sayers noted that at that stage, the players were likely unaware of the full severity of the consequences that would arise in Australia, leaving them to navigate the fallout with limited foresight.

Sayers also revealed that he was never interviewed by Cricket Australia despite being instructed to stay close to the team hotel in the immediate aftermath. He speculated that his status as the twelfth man who did not play in the game might have led officials to overlook him. He expressed that it has been difficult to tip-toe around the truth for years and feels relief that the facts are finally open to public scrutiny, ending a long period of silence.

When addressing whether senior bowlers like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc could genuinely be unaware, Sayers expressed strong skepticism. He argued that reverse swing is a complex team effort where any single error on the field can stop the effect immediately. Consequently, he is confident that every member of the team knew about the sandpaper usage, making it highly improbable that the key bowlers were left in the dark about the cheating mechanism.

Advertisement

The credibility of the senior players' ignorance is further undermined by Sayers' detailed account of the collective responsibility required to execute the strategy. He maintained that if one little thing goes wrong in the field to the ball, it stops it from reversing straight away, implying a high level of coordination and shared knowledge among the bowling unit. This perspective reinforces Khawaja's narrative that the scandal was not an isolated act by Bancroft but a broader team effort.

Sayers' admission adds a significant layer of complexity to the ongoing legacy of the Sandpapergate scandal, which continues to divide opinion in Australian cricket. By confirming the existence of the lengthy dressing room meeting, Sayers provides tangible evidence that the team actively discussed the incident rather than distancing themselves from it immediately. This revelation challenges the official narrative that the senior leadership was unaware of the full extent of the cheating.

The former bowler also highlighted the social pressure that contributed to the behavior, noting that both he and Bancroft were part of a younger demographic trying to prove themselves on the international stage. This context helps explain why players might have remained silent or complicit, fearing exclusion from the team if they spoke out. Sayers' willingness to discuss these dynamics now offers a deeper understanding of the psychological pressures at play during the 2018 tour.

Ultimately, Sayers' testimony serves as a powerful rebuttal to the current leadership's attempts to close the chapter on the scandal. By stating that everyone knew and that extensive meetings were held to manage the fallout, he ensures that the debate over team responsibility remains alive. The cricketing world must now reconsider the extent of institutional knowledge and accountability within the Australian squad during one of its darkest periods.