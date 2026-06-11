Chad Stahelski to Produce Dystopian Thriller 'Karoshi' with 2027 Release Date

John Wick director Chad Stahelski produces a dystopian crime thriller set in a near-future Manhattan, exploring corporate loyalty and overwork culture.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is set to produce a new dystopian crime thriller titled Karoshi , scheduled for release on January 29, 2027. The film, written and directed by Takashi Doscher, is set in a near-future Manhattan where corporate loyalty and cultural tradition have reshaped everyday life.

The plot follows an ambitious executive under pressure to fill a position after a tragic accident, who grows suspicious of a mysterious outsider candidate infiltrating a powerful company, exposing a violent system beneath its polished surface. The term Karoshi translates from Japanese as death from overwork. The project is produced by Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment, alongside Jason Spitz, Alex Young, and Nathan Kahane.

With Stahelski's track record of high-octane action and star-studded casts through the John Wick franchise, expectations are high for Karoshi to make a significant impact at the box office. The January release slot has historically been favorable for action films, particularly those starring Jason Statham, indicating a strategic placement for Karoshi to attract audiences seeking explosive thrills early in the year.

Karoshi features an ensemble cast including BAFTA nominee Teo Yoo in the lead, Isabel May, three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, Emmy nominee Takehiro Hira as the antagonist, six-time Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito, two-time Emmy nominee Bill Camp, and Shô Kasamatsu. Additional cast members include Richard Harmon, Markus Lam, Kai Bradbury, Curtis Lum, Karl Bao, Kazuya Tanabe, Liam Ma, Andrea Reindl, Scott Fee, Peter Bushong, Leah Jacksties, Paolo Maiolo, Alejandro Delgado, Marshall Bingham, Emma Young, Maya Feldman, Elodie Venece, Sabrina Elliot, and Yasuhiro Nakatsuka.

Filming took place in Vancouver, Canada, from June 2025 through August 6, 2025. Stahelski's involvement as a producer, combined with the compelling dystopian premise and a deep bench of talent, positions Karoshi as a potential breakout hit should positive buzz develop ahead of its release





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Chad Stahelski Karoshi Dystopian Thriller Action Film 2027 Release

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