Chad Lowe’s daughter Mabel celebrates sister Fiona’s 14th birthday after her tragic death: ‘I miss you’

The teen shared sweet family snaps in honor of what would have been her sister’s birthday.

Chad Lowe’s oldest daughter, Mabel Lowe, honored her late sister Fiona’s 14th birthday on social media. On her Instagram Stories, the 17-year-old shared a sweet photo of Fiona holding a Severus Snape poster from “Harry Potter.

”with her family, parents Chad Lowe and Kim Painter, and sisters, Mabel and Nixie, 10, telling Page Six they were “deeply heartbroken” by the loss.

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“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the family continued. “In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. ”“I love you so much fiona ❤️ i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now,” she penned.

“I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, i hope you knew just how much. ”If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

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