Chad Lowe's daughter Fiona appears in Chris Pratt's new Apple TV+ movie Way of the Warrior Kid. Read about the family's tribute and the film's release details.

Chad Lowe's late daughter Fiona Lowe has received a posthumous credit in the cast of Chris Pratt's new family film, Way of the Warrior Kid. The Apple TV+ movie features a cameo from the 13-year-old actress, marking a poignant moment for the family just two months after her tragic passing. This unique casting decision allows Fiona to remain part of the entertainment industry alongside her father and new co-star.

Fiona Lowe Posthumous Casting Details

IMDb credits confirm that Fiona Lowe appeared in the role of a Bus Kid, sharing screen time with her older sister Mabel Lowe, who is 17 years old. The film stars Chris Pratt, 47, and Linda Cardellini, alongside child actor Jude Hill. Pratt plays an elite Navy SEAL who guides a bullied nephew during a summer break, helping the boy find his inner warrior. This PG-13 drama provides a narrative framework for the emotional weight of Fiona's appearance.

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Family Tributes and Sadness

The family of five, including Lowe, 58, his wife Kim Painter, 52, and daughters Nixie, Fiona, and Mabel, has publicly shared their grief. Mabel Lowe recently posted a series of images on Instagram to honor her little sister on what would have been her 14th birthday on November 16. She shared childhood photos, including one of Fiona holding a Harry Potter poster, and wrote that she misses her sister deeply. The tribute highlighted their eternal bond using zodiac emojis for both sisters.

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Chad Lowe and Kim Painter Statement

Emergency services responded to the family home at 12:10am on Tuesday, September 29. Fiona was transported to a hospital where the medical examiner pronounced her dead at 1:14am due to suicide. Chad Lowe and Kim Painter released a statement to People describing Fiona as a loving, smart, and creative girl who adored dancing. They expressed that she was the light of their lives and asked for privacy during this devastating time. The couple also directed those struggling with mental health to contact the 988 Suicide + Crisis Lifeline.

Support and Spiritual Reflections

In the weeks following the tragedy, Chad Lowe shared videos reflecting on the nature of the soul. He reposted an excerpt from Irish writer Gerry Hussey discussing peace and love after death. Lowe's public memorials, including a professional photo of Fiona dancing, have drawn widespread support. The posthumous role in Pratt's film serves as a lasting tribute to her memory within the entertainment community.