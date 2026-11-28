Fiona died on Sept. 19 in Los Angeles.

Chad Lowe’s daughter Fiona Lowe made a poignant cameo in a new Apple TV movie just two months after her tragic death at the age of 13.for the Chris Pratt -led movie “Way of the Warrior Kid,” Fiona — and her older sister, Mabel Lowe, 17 — played the part of “Bus Kid.

” The movie co-stars “Dead to Me” actress Linda Cardellini and centers around a young man who, having been bullied, “learns to find his inner warrior” as his Navy SEAL uncle guides him through a summer to remember. Fiona Lowe, seen above in a social media upload, appeared in a cameo in “Way of the Warrior Kid” two months after her death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Via Instagram Stories on Nov. 14, Mabel shared a snapshot of Fiona showing off a “Harry Potter” Severus Snape character poster.