Chad Lowe and his wife remember daughter Fiona on her 14th birthday, marking the release of a new Apple TV film where siblings are credited as Bus Kids.

Actor and director Chad Lowe has honored the memory of his late daughter, Fiona, by marking what would have been her 14th birthday on Sunday, November 15. The actor used his social media platforms to share a heartfelt message with his followers, expressing the profound grief his family continues to feel following the tragic loss of the young girl at the age of 13.

Fiona Lowe Birthday Tribute Statement

Chad Lowe, who is 58 years old, posted a photo of Fiona dancing alongside a detailed caption on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. He wrote that with broken hearts, he and his wife, Painter, honor and celebrate their beloved daughter. Lowe emphasized that they miss her more than words could ever express and stated that their love for her is eternal. He also thanked fans for their continued love, support, and prayers during this difficult time.

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Fiona Lowe was described by her parents as a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance. In a joint statement released in October, Lowe and his wife, who is 52 years old, called Fiona the light of their lives. They noted that she was adored by her sisters and deeply loved by her parents, describing her passing as devastating for the entire family while asking for prayers and privacy.

New Apple TV Film Release Details

Adding a new layer to the family's recent media presence, an Apple TV film premiered on Wednesday, November 25. The siblings of the late Fiona are listed in the credits as Bus Kid, alongside Mia A. Trella and Breezy Mulan. The identities of the children playing these roles have not been officially revealed by the production or the family. This release occurs nearly two months after the initial public statements regarding Fiona's death.

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The timing of this film's arrival coincides with the emotional milestone of Fiona's 14th birthday. While the film serves as a professional project, the involvement of her siblings in such a capacity has drawn attention from fans and media outlets. Lowe did not explicitly link the film's release to the birthday tribute in his social media posts, maintaining a focus on the personal remembrance of his daughter.

Grandfather Charles Lowe Tribute

Chad Lowe's father, Charles Chuck Lowe, also honored his late granddaughter, Fiona, in a touching social media tribute. On Wednesday, September 30, the Lowe patriarch posted a photo of Fiona smiling in a pool on Instagram with the caption Rest in peace sweet Fiona. This earlier tribute highlighted the family-wide impact of the loss and the deep affection held for the young girl by her extended family members.

Chad Lowe has previously spoken about his perspective as a father, particularly regarding his daughters. He mentioned looking at the world from their perspective and seeing injustices through their eyes. He discussed the changing role of women in society and expressed hope for a more peaceful future if women were in charge of nations, noting the empowerment women are currently experiencing.

Crisis Support And Family Privacy

In his birthday tribute, Chad Lowe also took the opportunity to direct attention to mental health resources. He encouraged anyone struggling with mental health issues to reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. This inclusion reflects a broader effort to provide support to others dealing with crisis while the family maintains their request for privacy regarding personal matters.

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The combined tributes from Chad Lowe, his wife Painter, and his father Charles Lowe illustrate the collective grief and enduring love the family holds for Fiona. As they navigate life after the loss, these public acknowledgments serve as both a memorial to her life and a testament to the strong bonds within the Lowe family. The upcoming release of the Apple TV film marks another chapter in their public narrative following the tragedy.