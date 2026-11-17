Actor Chad Lowe and his daughters pay tribute to Fiona Lowe on her 14th birthday following her death by suicide at age 13. Stars send condolences to the family.

Actor Chad Lowe honored the memory of his daughter Fiona on her posthumous 14th birthday this Sunday, expressing that he misses her more than words could ever express. The 38-year-old actor marked the occasion with a poignant social media tribute, acknowledging the profound loss felt by the family since her tragic death last September.

Chad Lowe Celebrates Fiona's Life

Fiona, who was one of three daughters Lowe shares with his wife Kim Painter, died by suicide at the age of 13 on September 29. On her birthday, the actor shared a dance portrait of his daughter on Instagram, writing a caption that read, With broken hearts we honor and celebrate our beloved Fiona on what would have been her 14th birthday. He added that their love is eternal and thanked fans for their continued love, support, and prayers during this difficult time.

Also read Chad Lowe's Daughter Mabel Celebrates Sister Fiona’s Birthday Nearly 2 Months After Death

Star-Studded Messages of Condolence

The post drew immediate support from Lowe's colleagues and friends in the entertainment industry. Pretty Little Liars costar Lucy Hale wrote, Love you so much Chad. Fellow actress Jennifer Love Hewitt added, Love you and surrounding you in prayers. Singer LeAnn Rimes also reached out, sharing a red heart emoji and writing, i love you, chad. These messages highlight the widespread affection and concern for the Lowe family as they navigate their grief.

Daughter Mabel Honors Sister Fiona

On the same day, Lowe's eldest daughter Mabel Lowe also took to social media to honor her younger sister. The 17-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing Fiona holding a poster of Severus Snape from Harry Potter, with the caption, Happy birthday fiona, i miss you. Mabel also shared a mirror selfie with her younger sister Nixie, as well as snapshots of the sisters when they were younger, illustrating the close bond they shared.

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Family Remembering a Bright Light

Fiona is the middle child of Lowe and his producer wife. Mabel is the couple's eldest child and their daughter Nixie, 10, is the youngest. In late September, Lowe and his wife shared the news of Fiona's death in a statement, per People. They remembered Fiona as a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance. They stated that she was adored by her sisters and deeply loved by her parents, adding that she was the light of their lives.

Request for Privacy and Mental Health Support

The family asked for prayers and privacy at this time, noting that her passing is devastating for their entire family. In addition to their personal grief, Lowe and Painter took the opportunity to raise awareness about mental health resources. They encouraged anyone struggling with mental health issues to reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, ensuring that their tragedy could potentially help others in need.