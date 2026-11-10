Chachu #4 Release Date November 11 2026 Image Comics

Image Comics releases Chachu #4 on November 11 2026. Cleo attempts escape while Leila and Chachu face Vegas hangovers and Cyril henchmen in this crime caper sequel.

Image Comics will release Chachu #4 in stores on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. This installment continues the crime caper series created by Iman Vellani and Marianna Ignazzi, bringing escalating stakes for the protagonists.

Cleo Escape Leila Hangover Plot

The latest issue centers on Cleo, who attempts a daring escape from her captors. While she focuses on evasion, Leila and Chachu must manage the severe consequences of a Vegas hangover. Their physical discomfort makes them vulnerable to Cyril's henchmen, who have taken notice of their investigation.

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Creator Team Crime Caper Series

Iman Vellani and Marianna Ignazzi collaborate to maintain the momentum of their smash hit crime caper. The narrative shifts between Cleo's high-stakes breakout attempt and the comedic yet dangerous struggles of Leila and Chachu. Their inability to process fermented substances efficiently becomes a plot point that complicates their efforts.

Cyril Henchmen Las Vegas Danger

Cyril's henchmen operate throughout Las Vegas, targeting those who interfere with their criminal operations. The synopsis promises that these antagonists will provide additional complications for the team. Coordinating with criminal forces while nursing a hangover represents the true challenge for the characters.

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Post Intoxication Vulnerability Themes

Preview pages suggest the protagonists reach a state of post-intoxication regret. This vulnerability makes them particularly susceptible to manipulation. The story highlights how self-imposed chemical disabilities hinder their ability to escape their situation.

Comic Book Store Availability Date

Readers can purchase Chachu #4 at comic shops on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The release coincides with a moment of heightened danger for the characters. The issue offers fans a continuation of the series before new developments unfold in the storyline.