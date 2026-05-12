Chace Crawford reveals he never found love with Gossip Girl co-stars

Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford revealed that he never found love with his co-stars while working for the hit TV show.

Have YOU got a story? EmailCupid's arrow failed to strike Chace Crawford on the set of Gossip Girl . While Blake Lively and Penn Badgley were among the stars embarking on an on-set romances at the time, Crawford managed to never find love with his co-stars.

'There's things that happen or connections that happen,' he said on the Armchair Expert podcast. 'I never dated anyone on the show. ' 'There's a lot of guest stars and people in the orbit of the show that you'd meet through other friends even. And I remember that was a way to meet people,' he said.

But Crawford never found the set a particularly conducive place to find love.

'There's 60 people watching, the boom mic is there, they want you to be shirtless again,' he said. 'It's like a whole other thing.

' Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford has set the record straight on whether or not he hooked up with any of his co-stars from the show Blake Lively and Penn Badgley were among the stars enjoying an on-set romance, but Chace insisted he was never struck by Cupid's arrow The Gossip Girl set resembled more of an extended version of college for Crawford, where co-stars were young and unattached. 'When you're young, it is a different thing 'cause it is like a college experience... it's all different,' he continued.

'Everyone's kind of single and dating or whatever... No one's married. The stakes are very low. It is a funnier, more college-like school experience for sure,' he said





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