Chávez Jr. to Stand Trial in Mexico on Cartel and Arms Trafficking Charges

Former boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. will face trial in Mexico for alleged cartel connections and arms trafficking, but may await trial outside of detention. Mexican prosecutors allege Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel ties and the boxer could face a 4-8 year prison sentence if convicted.

A Mexican judge ruled that former boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. will stand trial for alleged links to a cartel and arms trafficking . However, Chávez's lawyer, Rubén Fernando Benítez Alvarez, stated that his client has the possibility of awaiting the trial outside of detention. The court granted three months of additional investigation into the case.

Alvarez characterized the allegations against Chávez as 'speculation' and 'urban legends' following a Saturday court hearing in the northern Mexican city of Hermosillo. If convicted, Chávez faces a potential prison sentence of four to eight years. The 39-year-old boxer, who participated in the hearing virtually from a detention facility, had been living in the United States for several years before his arrest. \Chávez was initially apprehended by federal agents in early July outside his Los Angeles home for overstaying his visa and providing false information on a green card application. The arrest occurred shortly after his fight against American boxer Jake Paul in Los Angeles. Since 2019, Mexican prosecutors have been investigating Chávez based on a complaint filed by U.S. authorities against the Sinaloa Cartel, accusing them of organized crime, human trafficking, arms trafficking, and drug trafficking. This case led to investigations involving 13 individuals, including Ovidio Guzmán López, son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, as well as cartel collaborators, hitmen, and accomplices. Guzmán López was arrested in January 2023 and extradited to the U.S. eight months later. Following the investigation, the Federal Attorney General's Office issued several arrest warrants, including one for Chávez.\Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that Chávez was wanted in Mexico since 2023 but wasn't detained because he primarily resided in the United States. She expressed the hope that Chávez would be deported and serve his sentence in Mexico. The boxer, son of Mexican boxing legend Julio César Chávez, was deported from the U.S. on August 19th and handed over to agents from the Federal Attorney General's Office in Sonora state. He was subsequently transferred to the Federal Social Reintegration Center in Hermosillo. This high-profile case emerges amidst pressure from the Trump administration on Mexico to combat organized crime, involving visa cancellations for prominent Mexican artists and celebrities and increased deportations. Chávez has openly struggled with drug addiction throughout his career, resulting in multiple arrests. In 2012, he was found guilty of driving under the influence in Los Angeles and served a 13-day jail sentence. He was also arrested last year for weapons possession, with police reporting the discovery of two rifles. Following his release on a $50,000 bail, he was required to attend a treatment facility for his addiction





abc15 / 🏆 263. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mexico Julio César Chávez Jr. Cartel Arms Trafficking Drug Trafficking Trial Sinaloa Cartel Ovidio Guzmán López Deportation Drug Addiction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. to stand trial in Mexico over alleged cartel tiesA judge in Mexico says Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. will stand trial over alleged cartel ties but can await that trial outside of detention

Read more »

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. to stand trial in Mexico over alleged cartel tiesA judge in Mexico said boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. will stand trial over alleged cartel ties and arms trafficking, but could await that trial outside of detention, the boxer’s lawyer said.

Read more »

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. to stand trial in Mexico over alleged cartel tiesThe Associated Press

Read more »

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. to stand trial in Mexico over alleged cartel ties, judge rulesSince 2019, Mexican prosecutors have been investigating Julio César Chávez Jr. following a complaint filed by U.S. authorities against the Sinaloa Cartel for organized crime, human trafficking, arms trafficking and drug trafficking.

Read more »

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. to stand trial in Mexico over alleged cartel tiesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. to stand trial in Mexico over alleged cartel tiesA judge in Mexico says Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. will stand trial over alleged cartel ties but can await that trial outside of detention.

Read more »