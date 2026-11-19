Hunter Yurachek defended Alabama staying at No. 3 after all five SEC wins lost, while Indiana dropped five spots after a bye in the CFP rankings.

Former Giants DC says Cam Skattebo shows exactly what went wrong under Brian Daboll's New York Giants Nike unveils plan that suggests its days of putting politics ahead of sports may be numbered | Matt Calkins Nicolas Cage's 'Madden' biopic fails the coach and the movie while Christian Bale's Al Davis steals the showThe Rock faces 2 totally real storylines if he jumps back into WWE following his Survivor Series appearanceLane Kiffin’s roster fight set the stage, Will Wade just threw a grenade in LSU-SEC war with RJ LuisAlabama QB Keelon Russell's mother sues Marriott over twin's death, hotel counters with 911 audio Cowboys star Quinnen Williams repeats six word answer 12 times in presser after major coaching changeTyler Herro's three-words sums up status with ex-teammate Bam Adebayo for first game since punching incident Patrick McEnroe joins Rep Tim Walberg to back Team USA Act capping foreign college athletes at 20% of rosters New statements from Rob Manfred, MLBPA, guarantee baseball is shut down indefinitely in two weeks | Ian MillerTwo bad teams, one cheap ticket: Jets-Chargers seats barely cost more than a SoFi cheeseburger Giants' Cam Skattebo putting his backflip on the back burner after seeing Aidan Hutchinson celebration injuryPresident Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi JinpingTrump on Putin: 'We've had a great relationship for many years'Victor Davis Hanson: President Trump wants to establish everlasting foreign policyCFP Committee & ESPN's Paul Finebaum SLANDER Indiana As SEC Bias Questions MOUNT | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Fans and coaches across college football are erupting over a Top 25 stacked with 6-4 SEC teams and two-loss Alabama getting propped up while Indiana gets penalized.

Rarely, if ever, are college football fans united about anything. Regional allegiances, conference alignment, alma mater, even cities, all of it is cause for disagreement and argument. But the College Football Playoff selection committee may have accomplished the impossible and brought the vast majority of the sport's fandom together in anger and frustration. And for good reason.

Also read Pat Forde: CFP Committee Has Made It Clear That Rules Don’t Apply to Alabama

Since the release of the first top-25 poll of the season, there's been controversy building around the committee and how they've handled this process. Controversy that boiled over in the aftermath of Tuesday's televised event. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Week two did little to assuage anyone, instead adding several major controversies. SEC teams were consistently overrated, even when evaluated against objective metrics and not subjective"measurement.

" Then there's the treatment directed at the defending national championIndiana had a bye between week one and week two of the poll, entering at No. 4. After, you know, not playing, they dropped a whopping five spots all the way down to No. 9. So the committee believed they were the fourth-best team in the country, they sat at home, and suddenly were the ninth-best team in the country.

That's bad enough, but what made it worse was the explanation committee chair Hunter Yurachek gave for its"thought process.

" "Indiana was probably a victim of having a bye week at the wrong time with seven games between Top 25 teams," he said. "The committee is really impressed with what UCLA, Texas, and Notre Dame did as well as Alabama and LSU. "and the committee's review of Indiana," he continued. "The quarterback play in general and the offensive play in general is kind of a discussion point of Indiana ...

Advertisement

They've won games because of their defense and not their offense.

" Absurd comments about offense and defense aside, as if winning games with a quality defense is somehow bad, Yurachek laid out a clear standard the committee was apparently following: if all your opponents lose in the same week, it hurts your perceived strength of schedule. Okay, fine.

You may or may not agree with that"logic," or obvious lack thereof, but sure, if that's the standard the committee wants to have, at least it'sWell, the thing about standards is that you have to actually enforce them consistently, or you're going to embarrass and discredit yourself if you don't. The College Football Playoff selection committee had a golden opportunity into show fans and analysts that they were, in fact, unbiased, and willing to enforce their newly-created"standards" equally, regardless of which team they applied to.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks onto the field before a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 18, 2025, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. For some inexplicable reason, maybe a misguided belief that Nick Saban is still the head coach, the committee's obsession withhas now stretched on for multiple seasons. And it's Alabama, yet again, that obliterated whatever shreds of credibility they had left.

All five of the Tide's five wins in the SEC lost in the last week, several in humiliating fashion. Four of them lost at home. Kentucky has now lost two games in a row. Mississippi State is under .500 and arguably one of the worst defensive teams in the country.

LSU is now 3-4 in the SEC. South Carolina got blown out by an atrociously bad Arkansas team, and Texas A&M ranks 13 spots behind North Dakota State in the latest SP+ ratings. There is no question, no debate, that Alabama's resume looks worse now than it did last week. Perfect time for the committee to drop them and maintain that intellectual consistency, right? Wrong.

, while Indiana moved up just one spot after beating the No. 18 team in the country, USC. It's enough to make you tear your hair out. When asked about it by ESPN's Rece Davis in the post-release interview, Yurachek gave one of the most ridiculous answers he’s trotted out yet.

"Alabama faced a similar circumstance where five of their SEC opponents all lost, but it didn't have the same impact on their strength of schedule that it had on Indiana's strength of schedule," he said. "Actually, it is very minimal for Alabama because of the quality and the strength of schedule of those five teams that lost. "impact? South Carolina getting obliterated by a very bad Arkansas team didn't matter to Bama's resume?

A&M falling to 1-6 in the SEC and in a tie for dead last didn't have any impact on their strength of schedule? Is Mississippi State going to be treated as a patented Impressive SEC Quality win forever because their quarterback got hurt? No consideration to the fact that the Bulldogs have given up an average of 35 points per game as they've lost five straight? That doesn't matter?

Does it matter that Kentucky lost again, that their offense has scored just 20 combined points in two weeks? Doesn't impact the strength of the schedule, even though Indiana's offense does?

Advertisement

Then there's how they played on the field. The Tide looked awful against a Vanderbilt team that's 1-6 in conference, needing a gift penalty to take a 7-3 lead into halftime. They averaged 3.5 yards per play outside of three big plays. Somehow, Yurachek and the incompetent committee gave them credit for that too.

"Alabama went on the road, didn't play their best, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but found a way to win 21-6 at Vanderbilt," he said. "And we've seen throughout this college football season, after a big win like Alabama had at LSU, a team let down and lose those games. Credit to Alabama, not playing their best in Nashville on Saturday, but finding a way to win.

"Quarterback Keelon Russell #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half of a game at Bryant Denny Stadium on September 5, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The committee ranked four teams with four losses in this week's top 25. You'll never guess which conference they all came from.

It rhymes with SEC. No other conference received that treatment with a 6-4 team, even Illinois, which won four in a row, including a win over now-No. 13 Oregon, then lost to the undefeated No. 4 team in the country on the road by one score.lost to a top-10 Notre Dame team by one possession, on the road, without their best player, in a game that came down to a contentious incomplete pass call, the committee dropped them six spots. South Carolina?

Well, they only fell four spots after losing by 28 points to Arkansas. Why? Because they're in the SEC. Which means they're good, 'cause they're in the SEC. Which means they must be ranked, 'cause they're in the SEC. Which means the SEC will have ranked wins, 'cause it's the SEC and all the teams are good, cause they're ranked.

'Cause they're in the SEC.That's how it works. That's the level of"reasoning" and evaluation and analysis we're dealing with here. Losses don't matter in the SEC, just because. Wins matter, but losses don't.

Unbelievable. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott in Tampa, Fla. , on July 20, 2026. Why is Texas behind Alabama?

Why is Indiana No. 8 when their one loss was to a top 2-3 team with their star quarterback healthy? The exact thing Alabama is rewarded for with Mississippi State? Why is an undefeated Big Ten team behind a two-loss SEC team that saw its strength of schedule take a nosedive? USC lost and didn't move, bizarrely, apparently because the committee couldn't find a three-loss SEC team to take their spot.

What does Wake Forest have to do to be taken seriously? It's like, as Joel Klatt said, we need to"take the crayons away" from the committee, because they're not even trying anymore. Every week is just a clinic of circular reasoning leading to their preferred outcomes; the SEC gets rewarded for existing, and results don't matter. They had a chance to show they were a serious group of people taking this process seriously.

Instead, Yurachek made up a bunch of nonsense, then rattled off some absurdities about Alabama's margin of victory in SEC wins, as if that matters. Crayons might be too generous, this group may not even know how to read and write at all.