CFP reaction: Alabama feels the love, Indiana gets the shaft and Big 12 gets relief as committee confuses us

Georgia claims the No. 1 spot in the CFP rankings as the SEC dominates with five teams in the top 12, raising serious Big Ten and Big 12 concerns.

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And you look at their schedule, they've got SMU, Boston College, and Syracuse in the season. Their toughest game out of that three is going to be SMU.

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"rankings have been released, and controversy once again reigns around the CFP committee thanks to Big Ten and SEC placement. What was going to happen to teams like Ole Miss and Kentucky, who both suffered bad losses this past weekend against Georgia and Tennessee respectively? This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Now, with former No. 1 ranked Miami taking its first loss of the season and dropping to No. 7 in the latest poll, Georgia was the obvious choice to take over the top spot this week, though Utah could have made a strong case as well after beating a Top-10 BYU team at home.

But, as the regular season comes to an end over the next three weeks, there are plenty of valid concerns coming from conferences like the Big Ten and Big 12. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La. , on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

And then we have the SEC, which currently has five teams ranked within the top-12, led by No. 1 Georgia, No. 3If the Wildcats were to catch another loss this season, the arguments are going to be made about the margin of defeat, and that's one kerfuffle. I don't know if Kentucky could win against other conference teams. As for the Tennessee versus Alabama argument, I think we can put a pin in that one for now.

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The CFP committee is not going to rank the Vols ahead of the Tide, based off the number of quality wins Alabama has compared to Tennessee.

"Alabama was in that first pool, Tennessee was not in that first pool ... If you look at their schedule compared to Alabama's schedule, the committee feels like Alabama has a stronger schedule," CFP's Hunter Yurachek noted. They are essentially eliminated from the postseason, unless a miracle happens.

The lopsided losses to Georgia and Florida, with the close loss against Texas has them needing help from others with a trip to Oklahoma this weekend, followed by games against Wofford and Mississippi State. 13TH-RANKED TENNESSEE DISMANTLES SIXTH-RANKED KENTUCKY TO STAY ALIVE IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RACE What about No. 21 LSU? After the loss to Alabama this past weekend, Lane Kiffin's squad is barely hanging onto CFP hope.

If the Tigers were to win out , that would mean two wins against what should be Top-10 teams to wrap the season. Would the Tigers deserve a spot over a two-loss team? The new ranking on Tuesday night is deserved. Sure, if they were to win out, which would include wins against two Top-10 teams, maybe the conversation changes in the last week.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti paces the sideline as his team plays Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. The bigger questions now turn to how many teams can the Big Ten get into the postseason over the next three weeks, with No. 20 Ohio State essentially being eliminated after their loss to now No. 16 Oregon.

And, what happens this weekend if No. 18 USC were to stroll into Bloomington and beat There is also No. 4 UCLA, which remains undefeated but has a weak strength of schedule that could hurt its playoff chances if it loses to Illinois on Friday night. UCLA also has a showdown against USC looming to close out the regular season.

OHIO STATE'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF HOPES TAKE BIG HIT WITH LOSS TO OREGON, JEREMIAH SMITH SHOWS FRUSTRATION On top of that, the committee felt strong enough about Alabama's SOS to put them ahead of an undefeated Big Ten team, even with two losses on the season. In addition to that conundrum, Indiana dropped all the way from 4th to 9th in this week's CFP rankings, and the Hoosiers were on a bye-week. Why?

Teams that Indiana had already beaten this season that helped its case took losses this past weekend.

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"Indiana was probably victim of having a bye-week at the wrong time ... Every team that they had played within the Big Ten lost," CFP's Yurachek noted about Indiana dropping during a bye-week. In reality, this is probably where the Hoosiers deserved to be ranked last week, but the committee must have needed a little bit of anticipation for this reveal, which still does not make much sense.

If CFP members thought Indiana was the 9th best team in the country this week, then they should have had them around this spot in their first rankings. The Big 12 is all sorts of crazy, and could still snag two bids to the CFP BYU head coach Kalani Sitake talks with defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Orlando, Fla.on the road, followed by the loss to No. 2 Utah last weekend, it's the Cougars who are hanging on for dear life in terms of making the CFP.

There was a strong chance that if BYU would not have lost that game to UCF, they could’ve found themselves playing for a conference title, and most likely getting into the postseason. Not any longer. It's No. 12 Texas Tech that now finds itself in a great spot moving forward, with wins over Arizona and Houston to bolster their resume, even with the loss to Cincinnati.

If the Red Raiders were to make the Big 12 title game to face Utah, they could find themselves potentially earning a CFP spot. Unfortunately for the Big 12, who are hoping to get at least two teams in, No. 12 Texas Tech still has to face Oklahoma State and Baylor to close out the regular season.

If they lose one of those games, the chances of representing the Big 12 are over, outside of whichever team could potentially knock off Utah in the conference title game. But, Houston coming in at No. 14 could create an avenue that still gets the Big 12 at least two teams in. They will need some help, though. Three weeks ago, there was a scenario in which the Big 12 potentially saw three of its teams make the postseason.

Now, this could turn into a one-bid league if Utah takes care of business and the Big 12 continues to devour itself. No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Notre DameTHE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE. DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW! Oregon head coach Dan Lanning stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Los Angeles.

The Oregon Ducks find themselves back in the conversation after thrashing Ohio State this past weekend in Columbus. Dan Lanning really needs USC to keep winning, given they won the matchup earlier this season in Los Angeles. But, the Ducks might also prosper with the Trojans catching a loss to UCLA at the end of this November run, which could open up an additional spot in the Big Ten.

With South Carolina and USC moving up in the rankings, the next three weeks just got a whole lot more interesting for those two teams. The Gamecocks still host No. 1 Georgia, while USC will face No. 9 Indiana and No. 4 UCLA. So, we've obviously got a wild few weeks ahead, and the committee is clearly not worried about shaking things up every Tuesday night throughout November.