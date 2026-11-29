Iowa saw chaos unfold yesterday after beating Nebraska on Friday. The movement has given the Hawkeyes life as an at-large bid, as long as logic is followed.

Nov 27, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectsaw another weekend of college football chaos help position them even better? The way things turned out yesterday, it's hard to argue that Iowa might finally be in its best position yet, right as the regular season wrapped up.to finish the regular season 10-2 as one of the hottest teams in college football, with a defense giving no ground and an offense full of new, exciting wrinkles.

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The combination meansIowa has done its job. The Hawkeyes saw some others lose. Now it's on the College Football Playoff committee to do the right, logical, and just thing. Just when things looked like they were going to be chalky yesterday, with favorites picking up runaway, blowout wins, things went sideways, as they often do in this weird yet beautiful sport.