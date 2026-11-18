The College Football Playoff rankings released Nov 14 show USC holding at 18 while Indiana climbs to 8. Lincoln Riley faces pressure after the loss to the Hoosiers, setting up a critical matchup against Maryland on Senior Day.

The College Football Playoff rankings released on November 14, 2026, present a pivotal moment for several West Coast programs and their respective head coaches. Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley remains at number 18 in the latest standings, a position that effectively seals his fate following a 27-13 road defeat to the Indiana Hoosiers. This third loss for the Trojans has virtually eliminated their chances of reaching the postseason, shifting the immediate focus from playoff contention to the future of their coaching leadership.

Indiana Rise and USC Strategic Uncertainty

The Indiana Hoosiers moved up one spot to number 8 in the rankings, a significant jump that underscores their successful campaign under head coach Curt Cignetti. Cignetti provided a surprising and enthusiastic endorsement of Riley early on Monday morning, adding complexity to the narrative surrounding the Southern California program. Despite the loss, the Trojans will return home on Saturday, November 21, to face Maryland on Senior Day, a game that carries emotional weight even as their playoff hopes fade.

Also read Cignetti Dismisses Indiana Schedule Critics After 9-1 Start and No. 9 CFP Ranking

The final regular-season matchup against UCLA on November 28 at the Rose Bowl is widely viewed as the decisive factor for Riley's tenure in Los Angeles. While the team attempts to salvage pride in their concluding games, the administration faces intense scrutiny regarding whether to retain the 43-year-old coach for a sixth season. The outcome of that rivalry game will likely provide the final data point needed to determine the program's next chapter.

Arizona Upset and LSU Season Collapse

In one of the week's most startling results, Arizona moved up four spots to number 19 despite suffering a narrow 40-39 loss to number 2 Utah. The shootout at Casino Del Sol Stadium revived old Pac-12 vibes, showcasing the offensive firepower that keeps the Wildcats in the national conversation. Meanwhile, expectations have plummeted for LSU, where head coach Lane Kiffin faces a disastrous first year. The Tigers have dropped out of the rankings entirely after falling to number 5 Texas by a single point, 22-19, on a last-second touchdown pass.

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That decisive play came from former USC running back Raleek Brown, highlighting the shifting tides between the two SEC and Pac-12 powers. Kiffin arrived at Baton Rouge with high expectations after leaving Ole Miss amid a playoff run, but the roster's high salary costs have not translated to wins. LSU now carries four losses heading into their critical matchup against number 9 Tennessee, who slipped one spot in the rankings. The team's struggles stand in stark contrast to the potential of one of college football's most expensive squads.

Ole Miss Decline and Wake Forest Emergence

The Ole Miss Rebels have experienced a severe spiral in recent weeks, dropping six spots to number 25 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The team now holds four losses, including a defeat to Oklahoma, which makes its debut in the rankings at number 22. This decline marks a dramatic fall for a program that recently appeared on the playoff bubble, leaving them with significant ground to make up in the final stretch of the season.

Conversely, Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert has emerged as a bright spot in year one. The Deacons climbed to number 11 after routing SMU 49-7, demonstrating exceptional growth and team cohesion. Dickert has positioned Wake Forest to challenge for the ACC Championship Game against number 7 Miami, proving that effective coaching can overcome perceived roster limitations. If the playoff bracket were finalized today, Wake Forest would likely represent the final Power Four contender in contention.

Alabama Consistency and SEC Bottom Tier

Alabama remains a stable fixture at number 3 in the rankings despite a modest victory over a 4-6 Vanderbilt team. Head coach Kalen DeBoer's two-loss squad continues to hold a high position, largely due to a strong overall resume and conference standing. The Crimson Tide's recent 26-10 loss to number 9 Tennessee on October 17 has not dislodged them from the top tier, highlighting the competitive balance within the SEC. Tennessee and Alabama share identical records, yet the Crimson Tide's path to the playoff appears more direct.

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The lower tiers of the rankings reveal a crowded field of SEC teams fighting for relevance. Four-loss programs such as South Carolina at number 21, Oklahoma at number 22, and Florida at number 24 occupy the bottom of the list. Boise State stands out as the highest-ranked Group of Five team at number 12, showcasing the strength of non-power conference programs. These positioning details will be critical as the final weeks of the regular season determine the ultimate playoff participants.