Notre Dame has gone from a fringe playoff team to having a potential first-round bye in just a few short weeks.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after winning a NCAA football game 24-3 against Southern Methodist University at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in South Bend.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe latest rankings were released on Tuesday night, and Notre Dame was a big winner as it moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 this week. That ranking would give Notre Dame a first-round bye and a matchup with the winner of the No. 5 vs. No. 12 matchup in a New Year's Day bowl game. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Also read Oklahoma Moves Into Top 20 of CFP Rankings

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Notre Dame jumping UCLA was not surprising as the Bruins fell on the road to Michigan, going from unbeaten to playing for its playoff life this coming weekend against crosstown rival USC.

We knew Notre Dame would jump UCLA, but it jumping Alabama is the newsworthy part the Fighting Irish this time around. Alabama's marquee win was a blowout victory at LSU earlier this month. That's fine and dandy, but all of a sudden LSU has five losses, and a win over the Tigers isn't really something to write home about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, Tennessee and Texas moved ahead of the Crimson Tide, who have no current wins over ranked teams. What Happens to Notre Dame from Here Out?

Remember, one year ago on Thanksgiving weekend, Notre Dame beat Stanford but dropped in the CFP rankings to an Alabama team that needed a second-half comeback to beat Auburn . A Tennessee win over Vanderbilt shouldn't be enough to bump Notre Dame out of the No. 4 spot, and Alabama potentially beating Auburn theoretically shouldn't be enough to move up two spots and pass Notre Dame.

Is there anyway Miami potentially beating Wake Forest a second time would be enough to move the Hurricanes past Notre Dame, despite the head-to-head result? Essentially, this: Miami beats Wake Forest a second time, and the committee feels it deserves a bye for going 12-1 and winning the ACC, but doesn't rank it ahead of Notre Dame because of the head-to-head. I really don't think that's outside the possibilities and could happen with any upset even taking place.

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.